Villa San Juliette: A Celebrity-Owned Estate in San Miguel (Paso Robles AVA) with Significant Price Reduction

Property Picture Property Photo 2 Winery Overlook

SAN MIGUEL, CA, USA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rodeo Realty is excited to announce the relisting of the prestigious Villa San Juliette, a luxurious winery estate in the Paso Robles AVA, California’s fastest-growing wine region. Originally listed at $22 million, this extraordinary property is now offered at $14,750,000, reflecting a motivated seller eager to find the next owner for this unparalleled estate.

Property Overview

Villa San Juliette, widely considered the crown jewel of the Central Coast, is a breathtaking 164-acre estate featuring:

- Two grand Tuscan-style residential villas: Each villa is approximately 3,700 sq ft with spacious verandas totaling 2,000 sq ft, offering sweeping valley and vineyard views.

- State-of-the-art winery facilities: Including a large tasting room, commercial kitchen, and two expansive barrel rooms, capable of producing 30,000 cases of award-winning wine annually.

- Lush, sprawling lawns and gardens: Ideal for weddings, retreats, and other special events.

- Resort pool and licensed restaurant: Featuring a new Food Network Chef to enhance the gourmet experience for guests.

- Additional accommodations: Including a rustic 2-bedroom farmhouse available on Airbnb, generating additional revenue.

Celebrity Heritage and Vision

In 2005, Emmy®-award-winning producers and childhood friends Nigel Lythgoe and Ken Warwick purchased and redeveloped this dramatic parcel of land in the highly desirable Paso Robles AVA. Their vision was to create the most beautiful winery in the Central Coast, sparing no expense to build an exquisite Tuscan-style estate. Villa San Juliette has since emerged as a premier wine destination, known for its stunning views, meticulous attention to detail, and exceptional wine quality.

Ken Warwick reflects on the journey, stating, “When we got to Paso Robles, we were immediately impressed by the abundance and beauty of the vineyards there, and decided to look into the possibility of buying and creating our very own. We found a property that had beautiful views and location and decided to demolish the existing house that was there and re-build a Tuscan Style tasting room and winery. With our extended experience of aesthetics and set design from our 50 years in the television business, we were very adamant about the style of the buildings and the atmosphere we wanted to create. It was a long hard and expensive process, but we eventually created our dream vineyard.”

Nigel Lythgoe adds, “We wanted to create an Estate that showcases our passions: wine, music, dance… the arts. Our experience in entertainment fueled the passion for Villa San-Juliette. To be able to drink your own wine while overlooking your vines… is it not the dream of everybody?”

Unparalleled Wine and Events Venue

Villa San Juliette is home to twelve remarkable wine varietals, consistently receiving the highest ratings and accolades from Wine Enthusiast and other prestigious wine critics. The vineyard’s dynamic winemaking style achieves balance and complexity, highlighting the natural character of the fruit.

The estate’s unique features make it a top destination for weddings and special events. Its panoramic views, elegant architecture, and lush gardens provide a picturesque setting for unforgettable celebrations. VSJ's superior staff, found after many years of searching, ensures every event is executed with passion and efficiency.

Quotes from Brianna Deutsch and Paul Margolis, Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills

“Villa San Juliette truly is the crown jewel of the Central Coast—arguably one of the most stunning wineries in the area, which is also why it has become the go-to destination for weddings and events. No expense or detail was spared when Ken and Nigel built their vision. We are honored to represent this unique property and look forward to sharing the magic of VSJ with the next owner,” said Brianna Deutsch and Paul Margolis, luxury real estate agents at Rodeo Realty, Beverly Hills.

An Investment Opportunity of a Lifetime

Villa San Juliette offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of California’s wine country history. With its proven financial viability, exceptional growth potential, and prestigious reputation, this estate is a once-in-a-lifetime investment. The property includes 94 acres of high-quality, well-maintained vineyards producing approximately 300 tons of grapes per year, with 34 additional acres available for expansion or development.

Financial Overview and Future Potential

The estate's revenue streams include wine sales, event bookings, and a growing wine club membership. Future opportunities include expanding wine production to 50,000 cases per year, developing a boutique hotel, and implementing solar energy solutions to reduce operating costs.

For More Information

For more information or to schedule a private showing, please contact Brianna Deutsch at (310) 985-0764, briannaluxuryhomes@gmail.com, DRE#01752007, or Paul Margolis at (310) 413-5955, paul@pmluxuryhomes.com, DRE#01915731.