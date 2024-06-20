NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: June 11, 2024

Thirteen educators have completed cohort one of the Mississippi Department of Education Division of Literacy’s Literacy Coach Academy of Mississippi. Nine educators attended a program June 11 to receive their certificates of completion. Pictured are (from left) Dr. Raymond Morgigno, interim state superintendent of education; Dr. Michelle Nowell, MDE Executive Director of Elementary Education and Reading; Dr. Jennifer West, MDE Regional Literacy Coordinator K-3; Bernita Barnes, Kristin Gilmer, Deja Townsend, Leslie Holloway, Leigh Jackson, Marlene Jackson, Brittany Lyles, Kristin Waters, Kimberly Bailey, Dr. Donna Boone, MDE Chief Academic Officer; and Amanda Malone, MDE Regional Literacy Coordinator K-3. PHOTO: Mississippi Department of Education

MDE announces 13 graduates of its new Literacy Coach Academy of Mississippi program

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) Division of Literacy announces the first graduates of the Literacy Coach Academy of Mississippi (LCAM). A celebratory program was held at MDE today for the 13 individuals to receive their certificates of completion.

The LCAM is a new professional development program that provides individuals who currently serve or will serve in a coaching role in any school district to receive the same onboarding coach training as MDE literacy coaches.

The Literacy-Based Promotion Act requires MDE to hire and train literacy coaches to support teachers and school leaders at literacy support schools, which are Mississippi public elementary schools in need of reading intervention based on the annual third-grade reading assessment. However, some districts hire their own literacy coaches to help strengthen literacy instruction in their schools. The MDE created the LCAM in response to those districts’ needs to have literacy coaches who are effectively trained by the MDE Division of Literacy.

The LCAM is a free, year-long learning program designed to prepare K-5 school- and district-based literacy coaches to support teachers, paraprofessionals, and administrators in the implementation of literacy best practices grounded in the Science of Reading (SoR). Acceptance into the LCAM is application-based, and participants must meet specific criteria.

“The impact of the Literacy Coach Academy of Mississippi should lead to an increase of highly trained coaches across the state, a more defined coaching role within districts, and a better understanding of evidence-based practices to support student achievement,” said Kristen Wynn, MDE State Literacy Director. “We are unaware of another state offering this type of literacy coach training.”

The LCAM cohort one graduates are:

Kimberly Bailey - Meridian Public School District Bernita Barnes - Jackson Public Schools Kristin Gilmer - Lamar County School District Leslie Holloway - Pearl Public School District Leigh Jackson - Brookhaven School District Marlene Jackson - Laurel School District Brittany Lyles - Jefferson County School District Alison Pace - Pass Christian Public School District Rachel Powell - Brookhaven School District Stacie Russell - North Tippah School District Tia Thompson - Meridian Public School District Deja Townsend - Columbus Municipal School District Kristin Walters - Laurel School District

Throughout the program, participants gain intensive training of a successful literacy coaching model, receive knowledge building grounded in the SoR, increase capacity in the Structured Literacy approach to support teachers in lesson delivery grounded in SoR, observe and model content to better transfer to their coaching practices, join a cohort of school- and district-based literacy coaches who will serve as a professional learning community, receive actionable feedback and guidance during on-site visits and virtual classes, and earn 5.8 continuing education credits (CEUs) required for Mississippi Educator License recertification.

The first LCAM cohort participants applied to the program by March 2023, and the program began in May 2023. The second LCAM cohort is underway. LCAM cohort three applications will open in January 2025.

Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news .

###