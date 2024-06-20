Riviera Nayarit recognized as TravelAge West Editor’s Pick Destination
EINPresswire.com/ -- Riviera Nayarit, located in Nayarit State on Mexico’s Pacific coast, has been honored with a TravelAge West 2024 Editor’s Pick Award in the category of “Destination with the Highest Client Satisfaction, Mexico” as part of the publication’s 2024 WAVE Awards.
The entire state of Nayarit is full of culture, nature, gastronomy, and idyllic beaches. With hundreds of activities to experience, it offers each tourist different facets to enjoy during their stay. Riviera Nayarit, with its 192 miles of coastline, is home to the colonial city of San Blas, whose 16th-century San Basilio Fort once protected the area from pirates. Just to the south are the surf-friendly beaches of Matanchén Bay, while to the north is the island of Mexcaltitán, considered the possible cradle of the ancient Aztec civilization.
This year’s Editor’s Picks were chosen by Publisher/Editor-in-Chief Ken Shapiro and the entire editorial team of TravelAge West. Review methods included product analysis, on-site visits, and a survey of a select group of travel advisors and industry experts.
With this distinction, Editor’s Picks honorees were also in the running for a WAVE Award, determined by a TravelAge West readers’ choice poll conducted during the month of April. The voting was open to readers of the print and online versions of the publication and is available at www.travelagewest.com/wave-awards.
“This recognition to Riviera Nayarit made us feel proud and thankful of the work that we are developing with editors of media outlets in USA, and specifically to the ones targeting travel advisors as TravelAge West is”, said Juan Enrique Suarez, state tourism minister of Nayarit. “We are sure that the Nayarit brand will be present more and more in events [like] the WAVE Awards.”
Editor’s Pick designees were celebrated in person at the WAVE Awards Gala on June 13 at The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey, in Marina del Rey, Calif., where WAVE Award winners were announced, as well. TravelAge West will include a special WAVE Awards section highlighting winners in the July 15 issue.
“TravelAge West’s annual WAVE Awards celebrate the best travel companies in the industry,” said Kenneth Shapiro, publisher and editor-in-chief of TravelAge West. “We give travel advisors the opportunity to acknowledge the partners who support their efforts day in and day out, providing travelers with amazing vacations and lifetime memories.
“With travel still booming since the end of the pandemic, these suppliers are true economic and industry superstars, and we are so happy to give them their due,” Shapiro added.
The goal of TravelAge West’s WAVE Awards, now in their 19th year, is to give travel advisors in the U.S. the opportunity to recognize the outstanding qualities and services of their travel-supplier partners, according to the publication.
Complete list of 2024 winners: https://www.travelagewest.com/wave
Contact: Gustavo Rivas
usa@visitnayarit.travel
For photos click here
About Nayarit:
Known as "the Jewel of Mexico," Nayarit is home to one of Mexico’s top destinations in Riviera Nayarit and Nuevo Nayarit, which enjoys a reputation as the country’s Riviera-style offering. Beyond its beaches, the state is a multi-destination region that offers unique culture and traditions, landscapes, history, and cuisine, all of which have also shaped the Mexican identity.
About TravelAge West
TravelAge West is the leading trade media outlet for travel advisors and the travel industry in the 15 Western U.S. states. Serving more than 21,000 readers for 55 years, the brand is a main source of news and product information for the region’s agents and travel executives. TravelAgeWest.com is a two-time winner of a Gold Award from the North American Travel Journalists Association for Best Travel Journalism Website. TravelAge West is a part of Northstar Travel Group LLC, a worldwide provider of information, news and data for the travel and hospitality industry. Northstar Travel Group is based in Rutherford, N.J.
Nayarit Tourism Board
