Former NYPD Police Officer Offers Expertise On Crime Cases To News Media- Locally and Nationally
EINPresswire.com/ -- Retired Henderson police officer and former NYPD, and MTAPD police officer, David Kohlmeier, has offers insight to reporters investigating serious crimes.
Kohlmeier, also known for his popular podcast “ The Problem Solver”, has been featured on several news stations as a commentator for the Tupac Shakur murder, the dead bodies found in barrels in Lake Mead, the alien sighting in Las Vegas and many others.( www.DavidKohlmeier.com)
Kohlmeier's 17+ years of experience in police work has allowed him to see and experience crimes first hand, how they are handled by the police and how they are judged in a court of law. His expertise has proven valuable to the content of news stories both locally and nationally. Kohlmeier has owned and operated the Las Vegas Legal Network for the past 3 years offering referral resources for people that have legal problems and legal issues, directing them to the best lawyers suited for their particular case. He has worked with and consulted for major law firms like Richard Harris Law Group, Heidari Law Group, Pacific West Injury Law, The Defenders, Las Vegas Defense Group and many more.
David Kohlmeier's extensive experience has been used in use-of-force investigations, tactical operations, high risk patrol operations, crime investigations, and has provided both consulting and expert witness services to various media outlets.
Kohlmeier uses the rule of the three C's when consulting on a news story- Clear Communication, Confidence and Candor. Along with extensive experience, honesty and reliability, Kohlmeier is a consummate professional available to the media 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
For More Information call 702-400-7474
or visit www.DavidKohlmeier.com
Leslie LaGuardia
