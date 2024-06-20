FlyFin’s Business Tax Filing Service Blends Expert CPA Advice With AI
The service is designed to tackle the intricate needs of business structures like LLCs, S Corporations, Partnerships and C Corporations by offering a holistic solution to managing business taxes.
Filing business taxes can be a challenging process. Knowing how to differentiate between a C Corp tax return, S Corp tax return and partnership tax return is essential, but can be daunting to new business owners. Owners also have to make timely IRS estimated tax payments to avoid penalties for not paying quarterly taxes.
FlyFin’s business tax filing service comes with a range of features that can simplify business taxes. It combines AI and CPA-backed tax expertise to guide small business owners through the tax filing process.
A standout component of FlyFin’s new service is the Ultimate Plan, an all-inclusive subscription tailored for complex business structures. Priced at just $41 per month, the Ultimate Plan offers benefits like an income tracker, 1099 tax calculator, specialized handling of international tax obligations and complimentary audit support.
Business owners can also take advantage of 1:1 tax planning sessions from CPAs who are pros at navigating unique business tax situations. They can devise a comprehensive plan to maximize savings, provide incorporation advice and counsel self-employed individuals filing business taxes for an LLC for the first time.
“Filing business taxes can be a real headache for business owners,” said Jaideep Singh, CEO of FlyFin. “We’ve designed these services to be as helpful and straightforward as possible, combining AI technology with personalized support. Our goal is to handle the complex tax stuff so our users can focus on running and growing their businesses without worrying about the details.”
By leveraging advanced AI and the expertise of experienced CPAs, FlyFin ensures that businesses file accurate returns, know how to file taxes for an LLC and stay compliant with all IRS regulations.
About FlyFin
FlyFin is an award-winning, AI-powered platform that provides self-employed individuals, independent contractors, gig workers and freelancers with an affordable, easy-to-use tax filing solution. FlyFin leverages AI paired with experienced CPAs to deliver automation that eliminates 95% of the work for self-employed individuals with 1099 employee taxes. FlyFin is a privately held, venture-backed company based in San Jose, California.
