JD Technologies Global, LLC Supports Shark Week
Shark Week begins July 7PALM COAST, FLORIDA, USA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHARK WEEK, which has been lighting up your summer since 1988 returns on July 7 and promises to be an electrifying and unforgettable experience that will leave you in awe of the world beneath the waves. Our principals, the manufacturers we represent, provide groundbreaking technological solutions to support the development and production of Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV). These vehicles are used to carry out a specific set of instructions, or a mission underwater without a human pilot. Whether you are developing or producing UUVs or any other device or system that goes underwater, on the ground, in the air or in space, reach out to us for consultation and support.
Our principals include:
FCI Aerospace: FCI Aerospace Division manufactures commercial and military aircraft, vehicle and shipboard flow, liquid level, temperature and pressure sensors. End-users of our instrumentation include all major international prime aircraft OEM’s as well as system manufacturers. The flow and liquid level sensor product lines feature the proprietary thermal dispersion principle of operation that provides superior life of acquisition costs, higher reliability, lower weight, and wider sensing ranges for critical applications. FCI also maintains the technical resources as well as manufacturing facility and multi-million-dollar calibration lab to analyze new requirements and participate with aerospace engineering customers in the development of new sensor solutions on their programs.
Hydra-Electric: Hydra-Electric was founded in 1948 at the heart of the aerospace community in Burbank, California. They develop, produce and service pressure switches, as well as pressure and temperature sensors. Whether providing components for the Apollo moon missions, mach switches for the SR-71, or fuel and hydraulic switches and sensors for the latest commercial jets, Hydra-Electric has been a part of aviation history for more than 60 years. Hydra-Electric is proud of delivering literally thousands of quality components for global military, commercial, business jet and helicopter operating systems; turboprop, turboshaft, turbofan and rocket engines; weapon systems, ships and ground transportation.
Gar Kenyon Aerospace & Defense: With more than 60 years in the aviation industry, Gar Kenyon Aerospace & Defense is a recognized leader in the design, fabrication, assembly and testing of advanced, high-quality, hydro-mechanical, electromechanical and mechanical components and assemblies for aerospace. The combination of technical excellence, responsiveness and innovation makes Gar Kenyon the industry’s source for hydraulic and pneumatic aerospace components, delivered on time and on budget.
ThermOmegaTech: Established in 1983, ThermOmegaTech® is a leading designer and manufacturer of self-actuating temperature control valves and thermal actuators. Experts in phase-change thermostatic actuator technology, ThermOmegaTech® specializes in manufacturing prototypes/small volumes and highly engineered custom products for the Aerospace & Defense industry. AS9100D certified, they provide innovative thermally controlled custom solutions that can seamlessly integrate into your system for applications such as thermal bypass in hydraulic systems, avionic electronics cooling, fluid and airflow control, fuel cell battery cooling, and more. Through their electronics division, they offer custom PCB assembly, electro-mechanical assembly, and box build contract manufacturing services.
Enjoy Shark Week and think of us and our valued principals who help our customers meet and exceed performance objectives.
About JD Technologies, LLC
JD Technologies, LLC provides premium sales and marketing services to a group of high quality, complementary manufacturers of engineered services and products who serve the industrial, aerospace, military, defense and medical industries. We develop long term relationships with key customers who value the consultative style of selling and who wish to interface with sales professionals of high integrity. Our approach is to use proven consultative selling techniques. Consultative selling is a collaborative process that leads customers/prospects through an analysis of their current situation to a resulting improvement. For more information on JD Technologies, LLC, their products, services and their consultative selling methodology, visit www.jdtechsales.com.
John Knott
JD Technologies Global, LLC
+1 781-864-2220
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn