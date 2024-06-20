Embedded ID Verification Accelerates Rapid Adoption by Residential Property Managers
10 Million Deposits Analyzed Helps Payscore Amplify the Truth about Applicant EarningsSEATTLE, WA, USA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Payscore, leading the way for property managers and lenders by automating income verification, proudly announces it has customers using its new ID verification service. This enhancement positions Payscore to accelerate its success and momentum by making lives easier for operators. Frictionless deployment helps Payscore surpass the milestone of analyzing and reporting on over 10-million applicant deposits.
The new ID verification service extends the company’s security and trust Payscore users expect and validates that the income data being verified is the most accurate and reliable available. With the increasing prevalence of fraud, Payscore responds by delivering the most secure and user-friendly income verification solution on the market, keeping it easy for customers to make well informed, defensible decisions.
“Payscore’s mission has always been to make lives easier by streamlining the income verification process,” said Mark Fiebig, CEO and co-founder of Payscore. “The introduction of applicant ID verification reinforces our continued commitment to simplicity and accuracy for property managers and their prospects. We’re not just analyzing income deposits, we’re building trust.”
Hitting the milestone of over 10-million deposits analyzed underscores Payscore’s position as the trusted leader in the industry. The company’s uniquely accurate and easy-to-use solution yields successful reports in 98% of all cases, providing clarity, accuracy, and immediacy that property managers and lenders can rely on. The scale of Payscore’s progress accelerated the successful close of their latest funding round, led by ffVC and joined again by Hamilton Ventures. This round of financing will support continued growth to meet an ever-growing roster of top-tier customers.
Payscore is in network with 99% of the more than 20,000 financial institutions in North America, meaning when its customers need answers, Payscore delivers. For more information about Payscore and the new applicant ID verification feature, please visit www.payscore.com.
About Payscore Payscore is the most trusted solution for automating income verification. With a commitment to security, privacy, and efficiency, Payscore has revolutionized the income verification process for property managers and lenders across North America. By analyzing and delivering insight from 100% bank-verified income data, Payscore provides instant, accurate, and defensible approval cycles, promoting compliance with fair housing and lending requirements.
