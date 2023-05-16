Real Estate Executives Bob Ratliffe and Jacques Logan Join Payscore Board of Directors
Payscore adds deep industry expertise to accelerate and capitalize on 480% growth
Their solution brings better candidates into the pool while eliminating the inefficiency and fraud risk of reliance on pay stubs”SEATTLE, WA, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With nearly 5X revenue growth YoY between 1Q22 and 1Q23, Payscore sought strategic leadership for its board. “Today, both Bob Ratliffe, President of Silver Creek Capital Management and Jacques Logan, Managing Director of New Business Initiatives for the National Equity Fund, joined our board”, announced Mark Fiebig, CEO and founder of Payscore.
— Bob Ratliffe
“Payscore solves a critical problem. It accelerates the landlord’s ability to quickly sign sought after tenants and elevates the quality of leads and clarity of related data for onsite property managers,” said Bob Ratliffe. “Their solution brings better candidates into the pool while eliminating the inefficiency and fraud risk of reliance on pay stubs.” Mr. Ratliffe’s experience in capital markets, real estate, and mobile technology will help Payscore capitalize on its rapid growth and entrance to parallel markets.
“Successful property managers confront challenges of risk and fairness with every transaction,” according to Jacques Logan. “I joined the Payscore board because I see their solution as best in class to help property managers reliably verify tenant income.” Mr. Logan’s expertise in asset management and risk mitigation provides the right kind of insight to extend Payscore’s lead as the premium provider of automated income verification.
Bob Ratliffe and Jacques Logan join current Payscore board members, Mark Fiebig and Stephen Arifin, founders, and Alex Katz, investor, effective immediately.
About Payscore
Payscore automates income verification for property managers, consumer reporting agencies, and consumer lending firms. Their unique approach identifies the ideal match between applicant and property or purchase, while accelerating the process and eliminating a major source of fraud.
