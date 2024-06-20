Ministries and localities to look into delays paying out the multi billion social housing package

VIETNAM, June 20 - HÀ NỘI — The Government has directed ministries and local authorities to conduct a study into the delays in disbursing the VNĐ120 trillion (US$4.7 billion) credit package for social housing and how to address them.

The Government has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the country's real estate market with the continuation of various exemptions, reductions and extensions for tax, fees, charges and other land use expenses.

Key priorities identified by the Government included issues related to value-added tax refunds, fire prevention and control and traceability of ownership.

The Government's key focus is to promote the disbursement of public investment capital, as a driver to guide private investment and public-private partnerships. It has set a target to pay out more than 95 per cent of the money available.

It has called for stronger development of key economic sectors, growth in advantageous service sectors and the wider application of technology.

Meanwhile, the aviation sector will continue as a main beneficiary of various government support policies to ensure the sector maintains its flight routes and number of aircraft without increasing prices, limiting people's ability to move and hindering domestic tourism.

In an earlier development, the Government said it will aim for a higher GDP growth this year within the 6.0-6.5 per cent range, while keeping the CPI growth rate low in the 4.0-4.5 per cent range. — VNS