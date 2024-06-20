42: De energietransitie & het aanbestedingsrecht: kans, mogelijkheid of verplichting?

In this episode, Marta and Willem delve into the complex and critical world of US public procurement and sustainability with Steven Schooner from George Washington University Law School. They ask intriguing questions such as: What does the landscape of public procurement look like across different development tiers in the US, and how does sustainability fit into this picture? Why are executive orders and market integration pivotal in shaping sustainable procurement practices? How can we effectively operationalize regulations to create a more sustainable and efficient system of government contract law? Finally, for the dessert, they switch gears to compare American and European legal scholarship and publishing cultures.