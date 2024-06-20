Submit Release
News Search

There were 197 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,817 in the last 365 days.

#42: De energietransitie & het aanbestedingsrecht: kans, mogelijkheid of verplichting?

In this episode, Marta and Willem delve into the complex and critical world of US public procurement and sustainability with Steven Schooner from George Washington University Law School. They ask intriguing questions such as: What does the landscape of public procurement look like across different development tiers in the US, and how does sustainability fit into this picture? Why are executive orders and market integration pivotal in shaping sustainable procurement practices? How can we effectively operationalize regulations to create a more sustainable and efficient system of government contract law? Finally, for the dessert, they switch gears to compare American and European legal scholarship and publishing cultures.

You just read:

#42: De energietransitie & het aanbestedingsrecht: kans, mogelijkheid of verplichting?

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more