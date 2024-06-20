Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,768 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,626 in the last 365 days.

#34 Visual contracting in public procurement & Best/worst presentations

The English episodes of Bestek – the Public Procurement Podcast are hosted by Marta Andhov, who is an Associate Professor in public procurement law at the Faculty of Law, the University of Copenhagen and a founding member of the Horizon 2020 Sustainability and Procurement in International, European, and National Systems (SAPIENS) project; and Willem Janssen, an Associate Professor in European and Dutch Public Procurement Law at the law department of Utrecht University, and a researcher at the Centre for Public Procurement and RENFORCE.

You just read:

#34 Visual contracting in public procurement & Best/worst presentations

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more