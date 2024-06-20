34 Visual contracting in public procurement & Best/worst presentations

The English episodes of Bestek – the Public Procurement Podcast are hosted by Marta Andhov, who is an Associate Professor in public procurement law at the Faculty of Law, the University of Copenhagen and a founding member of the Horizon 2020 Sustainability and Procurement in International, European, and National Systems (SAPIENS) project; and Willem Janssen, an Associate Professor in European and Dutch Public Procurement Law at the law department of Utrecht University, and a researcher at the Centre for Public Procurement and RENFORCE.