New Music Alert Favorite Girl Club Mix from American Musician, Songwriter and Author Mack Holland
Track Title: Favorite Girl (Club Mix) Genre: Party / Club Launch Date: 29th May 2024 ISRC Code: QZKWA2314454AUGUSTA, USA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and Songwriter Mack Holland has all his life loved creating poems and songs of inspiration and love to mankind. His best-selling book "Sweet Inspiration" is a joy for all to read. His gospel songs "He Is" and "Lord I Thank You" are hit songs that have gained many listeners.
Now, as Mack loves to create for all genres, he presents "Favorite Girl", an upbeat party mix that features Mack chanting about how much he praises and appreciates his girls. He compares her to some of the most tasteful things in life.
Even as Mack celebrates this release of "Favorite Girl" to the public he is currently in the studio preparing another gospel inspirational track to share to the world. " My God Is Amazing" should be available in just a couple of months or so. Just as he has always done it is assured he shall warm hearts with his words and melodies of faith and inspiration. The music world looks forward to any gospel or inspirational track from the artist Mack Holland. As for now we shall sit back and enjoy his upbeat, joyous, and danceable song "Favorite Girl. It just shows how directional Mack Holland's music can be. Anything with Mack's name on it be it a book or his music you can be rest assured it shall be inspiring.
Mack is accompanied by rapper Alex Bond, who provides a smooth rap that ices this dynamic cake of a club mix. You will surely enjoy this new track.
Contact Mack Holland on +1 706-294-9824 or at terinf319@yahoo.com and please mention Radio Pluggers!
https://open.spotify.com/artist/0wBJMMdaSFmtgQWDBRUwiA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDRqyX6kkmX0waGe2wHEbJg
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/mack-holland/826538826
https://www.amazon.com/music/player/artists/B00IL19LFK/mack-holland
David Wiltsher
Radio Pluggers
+44 7552 531612
email us here
Favorite Girl (Club Mix)