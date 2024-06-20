JEN OLIVA MEDIA ANNOUNCES THE ADDITION OF LINDA CHU AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
Premiere PR Firm Comprised Entirely of Network News Producers Continues Growth
As network news producers nobody knows better what other producers, editors and writers are looking for when it comes to highlighting our clients. We couldn't be happier to have Linda join our team.”NY, NEW YORK, US, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jen Oliva Media is excited to announce the addition of Linda Chu as Chief Operating Officer (COO). With over 15 years of experience in the news industry, Linda brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our team. She has an extensive background in both local and national news, having most recently worked at CNN and Fox Business.
— Jennifer Oliva, Founder and CEO, Jen Oliva Media
In 2022, Linda transitioned from the news industry to build a career in Media and Public Relations. Her impressive client portfolio includes features on Fox News, Newsmax, Institutional Investor, The Wall Street Journal, and many more.
“When it comes to highlighting our clients and their news, as producers ourselves, we understand the importance of sharing timely, unique and newsworthy stories. That’s why we are thrilled to have Linda and her expertise in news join our team.”
-Jennifer Oliva, Founder and CEO, Jen Oliva Media
Linda's experience, skills in producing, storytelling, and problem-solving make her an invaluable addition to Jen Oliva Media and our clients! We are excited to welcome her to the team and look forward to our continued growth as the premier boutique PR firm formed entirely of former network news professionals!
About Jen Oliva Media: Jennifer Oliva is a media relations expert and network news producer who has covered the White House, breaking news, feature and business stories for The TODAY Show, NBC, Fox News, Fox Business and Bloomberg among other outlets. With over 25 years in the business, producing everything from world and national news events to American presidential, and congressional campaigns and high profile interviews including with the President of South Korea and the King of Jordan, she’s done it all. Whether producing election night coverage or a story on the latest business to break barriers and make news in the financial world, she knows what makes a good story and how to engage viewers. Jen Oliva Media draws on her 25+ years of experience to help clients grow exposure for themselves and their companies, leading to growth in their businesses. Her approach is a holistic one where she works with clients one-on-one to help them hone their message, find what makes them unique and position them with the media in a way that will get them coverage in a way that is organic and welcoming to other media outlets.
###
Jennifer Oliva
Jen Oliva Media
Jen@Jenolivamedia.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram