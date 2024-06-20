Spartanburg Community College and OneSpartanburg, Inc. Partner to Empower Local Workforce and Drive Economic Growth
SCC and OneSpartanburg, Inc. are thrilled to announce the signing of a partnership to strengthen the local workforce and stimulate economic development.
Our shared goals and our strength in working together provide an unmatched competitive advantage for small business development and higher education attainment.”SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spartanburg Community College (SCC) and OneSpartanburg, Inc. are thrilled to announce the signing of a strategic partnership to strengthen the local workforce, stimulate economic development in Spartanburg County, and provide opportunities for adults to finish their degrees. This collaboration aligns with Spartanburg’s shared vision to create a thriving community where education and economic opportunities go hand in hand.
“Spartanburg Community College is proud to further grow our relationship with OneSpartanburg, Inc. by advancing new partnerships to provide the most fertile environment for individuals to chase their dreams and enhance the overall prosperity of Spartanburg County. Our shared goals and our strength in working together provide an unmatched competitive advantage for small business development and higher education attainment,” said Dr. Michael Mikota, President of Spartanburg Community College.
SCC, known for its commitment to academic excellence and community empowerment, will work closely with OneSpartanburg, Inc., an influential leader in economic development and community engagement. Together, they aim to create access and resources that meet the evolving needs of local businesses and industries, ensuring a ready and capable workforce while providing unhindered access to higher education and workforce training.
The first of the two programs, Re:Degree is an initiative designed to break barriers to degree completion for almost 48,000 adults across Spartanburg County who have some college but left before graduating.
President and CEO of OneSpartanburg, Inc., Allen Smith said, "This is all about getting them back in the game, arming them with the resources, the support, the navigation required to get them to finish; life happens.”
This initiative develops a one-on-one plan and gives students access to resources to help them overcome whatever stops them from finishing their degree. For adults who are looking to finish their degree, get more information on Re:Degree by visiting redegreespartanburg.com.
The second of the two programs, Power Up Spartanburg, provides small and minority business owners the chance to complete a business-centered certification or degree. It aims to close racial equity gaps in entrepreneurship by creating a supportive environment for small and minority businesses located in Spartanburg County. Any entrepreneur, small business owner, or minority business owner looking to learn more about the resources available via Power Up Spartanburg should visit PowerUpSpartanburg.com.
This partnership marks the continuation of an era of collaboration between education and economic development in Spartanburg County. By working together, SCC and OneSpartanburg, Inc. are poised to drive significant positive change, creating a more vibrant and prosperous community for all.
About Spartanburg Community College:
Strategically located across one of the most economically vibrant regions in the United States, Spartanburg Community College (SCC), home of the proud Chasers, drives the economy forward while empowering thousands of students to "Dream it, Chase it, and Live it." Founded in 1963, SCC is South Carolina’s fastest-growing public college and prides itself in providing unrivaled access to transformational experiences.
About OneSpartanburg, Inc.:
OneSpartanburg, Inc. is comprised of a dynamic group of business, economic, and tourism development professionals led by a diverse group of volunteer leaders. They aim to build a vibrant Spartanburg through business, economic, and tourism development.
Savanna James
Spartanburg Community College
jamess@sccsc.edu