Public Notice of Intent to Issue a Finding of No Significant Impact to Prudence Island Water District.

Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is seeking public comment on its intent to issue a Finding of No Significant Impact.

RIDOH has reviewed Prudence Island Water District's Environmental Assessment for its proposed water system improvements project. The proposed water system improvements project includes the installation of chlorine disinfection 4-log treatment systems at the Indian Springs and Army Camp well sites as well as the addition of an iron and manganese removal pre-treatment system at the Indian Springs well site. The project will take place on Homestead Avenue and on Army Camp Road on Prudence Island in Portsmouth, Rhode Island.

It has been determined that the direct and indirect environmental impacts associated with the project are minimal and that the project, with all proposed mitigation, will not have a significant effect on the environment; therefore, RIDOH is hereby giving notice of intent to issue a Finding of No Significant Impact for the proposed project pursuant to the requirements and authority set forth in Chapter 46-12.8 of the General Laws of Rhode Island and the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund regulations (216-RICR-50-05-6).

A copy of the proposed Finding of No Significant Impact can be obtained by calling RIDOH's Center for Drinking Water Quality at 401-222-6867 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or by emailing DOH.RIDWQ@health.ri.gov. All material submitted for review is available for public inspection weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at RIDOH, Center for Drinking Water Quality, Three Capitol Hill, Room 209, Providence, RI 02908.

Written comments should be sent to RIDOH's Center for Drinking Water Quality at the address above or emailed to DOH.RIDWQ@health.ri.gov within thirty (30) days of the date of this notice.

A public hearing to hear or otherwise receive comments on the proposed intent to issue a Finding of No Significant Impact will be held if RIDOH receives such a request by twenty-five (25) persons, or by a governmental agency, or by an association having not less than twenty-five (25) members, within ten (10) days of published notice. If a public hearing is held, it will be open to the public, recorded, and held at least five (5) days before the end of the public-comment period. A hearing will not be held earlier than ten (10) days after notice of its location, date, and time published. A request for a public hearing should be sent to RIDOH's Center for Drinking Water Quality at the address above or emailed to DOH.RIDWQ@health.ri.gov. Notice should be taken that if RIDOH receives a request(s) as provided above on or before 4:30 p.m., June 30, 2024, a public hearing will be held at the following time and place:

July 9, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. RIDOH Auditorium Three Capitol Hill Providence, Rhode Island 02908

Interested persons should contact RIDOH to confirm if a hearing will be held at the time and location noted above.

The location of the public hearing will be accessible to the handicapped. Interpreter services for people with hearing impairment and audiotapes for people with vision impairment will be made available. RIDOH is handicap accessible to individuals with disabilities.

Please call RIDOH's Center for Drinking Water Quality at 401-222-6867 for further information. For individuals requesting communication assistance, call Rhode Island Relay (TTY) at 711 or 800-745-5555 at least forty-eight (48) hours in advance.