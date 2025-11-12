All Lots of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula Recalled Due to Multistate Infant Botulism Outbreak

RHODE ISLAND, November 12 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers and retailers that ByHeart Inc. has now recalled all ByHeart Whole Nutrition infant formula products due to a multistate infant botulism outbreak linked to the product. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), parents and caregivers in 12 states have reported feeding infants in this outbreak different lots of ByHeart infant formula that were not included in the company's initial recall on November 8.

On November 9, RIDOH announced that a case of infant botulism had been identified in Rhode Island and that two lots of the product had been recalled. Parents and caregivers have reported feeding infants involved in this outbreak different lots of ByHeart infant formula that were not included in the company's recall. On November 11, ByHeart Inc. recalled all ByHeart Whole Nutrition infant formula products.

What parents and caregivers should do

Stop using any ByHeart Whole Nutrition infant formula immediately. This includes:

- All lot numbers

- All sizes of cans and single-serve sticks

If possible, record the lot number and best by date. If you have leftover ByHeart powdered formula that your infant was fed, keep it stored for at least a month. If your infant develops symptoms of infant botulism, RIDOH may want to collect it for testing. If no symptoms appear after a month, throw the leftover formula away.

- Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the formula using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

- Seek immediate medical care if your infant has consumed ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula and has any of these symptoms: poor feeding, loss of head control, difficulty swallowing, and decreased facial expression.

Symptoms of infant botulism can take as long as several weeks to develop, so parents should remain vigilant if they used ByHeart Whole Nutrition infant formula.

What businesses should do

- Do not sell or use recalled ByHeart Whole Nutrition infant formula.

- Wash and sanitize items and surfaces that may have touched recalled formula.

Rhode Island clinicians should immediately report suspected cases of infant botulism to RIDOH and begin treatment as soon as possible.

Infant botulism happens when a baby swallows Clostridium botulinum spores that grow in the gut and make toxins. Infant botulism symptoms can include constipation, poor feeding, drooping eyelids, weak cry, and muscle weakness. Additional information about this outbreak and infant botulism is available on the CDC's website.