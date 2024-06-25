POWER PLATE® LAUNCHES HANDBOOK OF ACCELERATION TRAINING – 2ND EDITION
The Science Behind its unique Whole Body Vibration Technology and its ApplicationsNORTHBROOK, IL, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Plate, the pioneer and leading authority on Whole Body Vibration, is proud to introduce its 2nd Edition Handbook of Acceleration Training aimed at serving trainers, therapists, medical practitioners, clinicians, elite athletes and their coaches, end users of all types, and anyone who wants to better understand vibration training and therapy.
This new, updated edition takes an in-depth look at the extensive research and science behind Whole Body Vibration and Power Plate in particular, covering the principles and considerable benefits of tri-planar Whole Body Vibration – also known as Acceleration Training.
The content is based on years of clinical and practice-based evidence. Co-author Jason Conviser Ph.D.. – an expert in the fields of vibration science and applied health and medicine, who was a co-author of the 1st Edition of this book, – uses Whole Body Vibration Therapy in his consultative practice with patients, clients, and athletes.
Additionally, fellow co-author Dr. David Jaimovich M.D. leveraged his expansive knowledge and experience in medicine, across diverse sectors of the population, to identify and vet relevant supporting research as well as provide critical review and editing of the updated edition of the handbook.
“From the intense training and steadfast commitment of Olympic athletes to people confined to a wheelchair trying to regain some activities of daily living to everyone in between, Acceleration Training, Power Plate’s special form of Whole Body Vibration, is a transformative and science-backed modality with a myriad of applications,” said one of the authors Jason Conviser, Ph.D. “The handbook offers comprehensive explanations and practical therapy for anyone looking to benefit from Power Plate.”
Covering the fascinating history of vibration training from the Soviet space program to everyday use, then focuses on the scientific principles underlying vibration therapy and training. It details how vibration helps facilitate pain management, hormonal health, bone health, joint mobility, and more. The book also explains special usage situations with specific audiences such as the aging population, individuals with neurological disorders, athletes, and rehab patients. Further, it contains relevant, real-world case studies that bring the modality to life.
The Handbook of Acceleration Training 2nd Edition is available for purchase in hardcopy or as a digital download on the Power Plate website(powerplate.com).
