Spartanburg Community College Foundation Elects New Officers and Welcomes New Board Members at Annual June Meeting
The SCC Foundation Board is pleased to announce its newly elected officers for Fiscal Year 2025.
I am confident that our newly elected officers and board members will employ their vast knowledge and experience in innovative ways to further elevate and energize our proud Chasers!”SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Spartanburg Community College (SCC) Foundation proudly concluded its fiscal year with a productive and forward-looking June Board meeting. Attendees included SCC President Dr. Michael Mikota and Tracy Keller, Chairman of the Spartanburg County Commission for Technical and Community Education. The meeting highlighted significant milestones, including electing new officers and introducing two new board members.
— Dr. Michael Mikota
The SCC Foundation Board is pleased to announce its newly elected officers for Fiscal Year 2025. These leaders will play crucial roles in guiding the Foundation's efforts to support SCC’s mission and enhance educational opportunities for students.
• Joe Landsverk – Chair, Colonial Pipeline
• Andrena Powell-Baker – Vice Chair, Lockhart Power
• Rob Rodrigues – Treasurer, MP Cloud Technologies, Inc.
• Dr. Natashia Jeter – Secretary, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
• Rich Gibson – Past Chair, Advent Consulting, LLC
In addition to electing new officers, the Foundation Board welcomed two new community members who will serve three-year terms. Their diverse expertise and dedication to the community will undoubtedly contribute to the Foundation's continued success.
• Warren Snead, Cooper Standard
• Timothy Boosz, Timken
Other board members include Kathy Sinclair (Past Chair), Al Ciafre, Jeff Gill, John Nelson, and Loretta Grna (Past Secretary).
President of SCC, Dr. Michael Mikota, expressed his enthusiasm for the new appointments, stating, “Our Spartanburg Community College Foundation Board is essential to our region’s growth and prosperity. I am confident that our newly elected officers and board members will employ their vast knowledge and experience in innovative ways to further elevate and energize our proud Chasers!”
As the SCC Foundation Board transitions into the new fiscal year, it remains committed to fostering partnerships, securing resources, and implementing initiatives that enhance the educational experiences of SCC students. The Foundation's work is essential in providing scholarships, funding innovative programs, and supporting the overall growth and development of the college.
About Spartanburg Community College Foundation:
The Spartanburg Community College Foundation is dedicated to supporting the mission of Spartanburg Community College by securing resources that enhance educational opportunities for students. Through scholarships, program funding, and community partnerships, the Foundation strives to significantly impact the lives of SCC students and the broader community.
About Spartanburg Community College:
Strategically located across one of the most economically vibrant regions in the United States, Spartanburg Community College (SCC), home of the proud Chasers, is driving the economy forward while empowering thousands of students to "Dream it, Chase it, and Live it." Founded in 1963, SCC is South Carolina’s fastest growing public college and prides itself in providing unrivaled access to transformational experiences. At SCC, you can chase your dreams online or at five beautifully manicured campuses, encompassing 245 acres punctuated by over one million square feet of state-of-the-art facilities that offer access to more than 70 different innovative programs.
Savanna James
Spartanburg Community College
jamess@sccsc.edu