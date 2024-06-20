Systems Planning & Analysis Achieves Washington Post Top Workplace Designation for 11th Year in a Row
One of only eight companies to earn this eleven-year distinction
This award signifies our culture of excellence and our reputation for being an employer of choice.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA), a leading global provider of advisory services in support of critical national security objectives, has been named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post for the eleventh year in a row. SPA is one of only eight companies to have earned this eleven-year distinction since the Top Workplace award was established in 2014.
— SPA CEO Rich Sawchak
SPA CEO Rich Sawchak commented, “We are extremely proud to once again be named a Top Workplace. This award signifies our culture of excellence and our reputation for being an employer of choice. Every day presents a new opportunity to support our clients' missions, showcasing our skill and dedication. I thank each member of our team for their deep expertise, and we look forward to celebrating this most recent win as a Washington Post Top Workplace.”
The Top Workplace award is determined by anonymous employee feedback to a survey conducted by an independent research firm.
About SPA
SPA is a premier global provider of innovative solutions in support of complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA’s portfolio of differentiated capabilities and tools delivers a comprehensive range of solutions supporting the most critical programs for combatting threats, influencing long-term strategic priorities, and shaping policies at the highest levels. With over 2,000 professionals, SPA’s employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. Awards include GovCon Contractor of the Year in 2022, Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past six consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. For more information: www.spa.com.
