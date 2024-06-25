Garden for Wildlife Sponsors Poster of Bird-Friendly Garden Plants

Support birds with native plants

ITHACA, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Garden for Wildlife (GFW) will sponsor the distribution of a new Bird-Friendly Garden Plants poster for the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. This initiative aims to educate the public about the importance of incorporating native plants into their gardens to support local bird populations.

Empowering Bird-Friendly Gardening

The Bird-Friendly Garden Plants poster will serve as a guide for gardeners, offering detailed information on native plants that provide crucial resources for birds, such as food, shelter, and nesting sites. The sponsorship by GFW underscores their commitment to promoting biodiversity and sustainable gardening practices.

“We are excited to partner with Garden for Wildlife on this project. Planting native plants is an easy and effective way to support birds,” said Mya Thompson, Co-Director of the Cornell Lab’s Center for Engagement in Science and Nature. “Thanks to Garden for Wildlife’s support, Cornell Lab members will receive this poster with the Summer 2024 issue of Living Bird magazine. A digital version of the poster can also be downloaded for free.”

A Natural Partnership

Garden for Wildlife, known for its efforts to protect and restore native plant habitats, brings valuable expertise and resources to this collaboration. Their support will enable the wide distribution of the poster, making it accessible to a larger audience of gardening enthusiasts and bird lovers.

“Supporting the Bird-Friendly Garden Plants poster is a natural extension of our work,” said John Booth, Chief Revenue Officer of Garden for Wildlife. “We believe that informed gardeners can play a significant role in fostering healthy ecosystems for birds and other wildlife.”

Educational Outreach and Community Engagement

In addition to the poster, Cornell Lab and GFW will collaborate on additional projects aimed at encouraging the adoption of bird-friendly gardening practices. These projects will provide practical advice and inspire individuals to make a positive impact on their local environments.

About Cornell Lab of Ornithology

The Cornell Lab of Ornithology is a world leader in the study and conservation of birds. Through scientific research, education, and citizen science programs, the Lab works to understand and protect bird populations and the ecosystems they inhabit.

About Garden for Wildlife

Garden for Wildlife, once an initiative within the National Wildlife Federation, today promotes the use of native plants to create wildlife-friendly gardens. By providing gardeners an easy to use zip code based search tool and direct to the doorstep delivery, GFW aims to change the way people buy plants, enhance biodiversity and protect vital habitats for wildlife across the US.