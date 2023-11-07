Garden for Wildlife Inc. announces launch of a Reg CF crowdfunding campaign

Easy access to native plants that support pollinators, tailored to specific zip codes

The launch of the Reg CF campaign comes after the company was recently spun out as a for-profit company from the National Wildlife Federation.

RESTON, VA, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Garden for Wildlife Inc. (“GFW”) today announced that it has filed a Form C with the SEC initiating the launch of a Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) campaign. The offering is available to accredited and non-accredited investors and the details of the Reg CF can be found here: https://invest.gardenforwildlife.com

The GFW online commerce platform empowers individuals to buy native plants and to contribute to wildlife conservation by planting native plants that provide food and habitat to iconic species like the monarch butterfly and songbirds affected by development, pollution, and climate change.

The launch of the Reg CF campaign comes after the company was recently spun out as a for-profit company from the National Wildlife Federation (NWF), the United States' largest private, nonprofit conservation education and advocacy organization, with over six million members and supporters. Launched originally as a program under NWF, Garden for Wildlife has educated people to plant with the purpose of saving wildlife for nearly 50 years.

“We are thrilled to give our customers, NWF employees, and anyone interested in supporting a greener future the opportunity to invest in GFW as part of this Reg CF campaign,” stated Shubber Ali, CEO of Garden for Wildlife. “At a time when society is grappling with changes on a global scale, GFW gives individuals an opportunity to make a direct impact where they live -- and making that impact is as easy as putting on gardening gloves.”

According to an industry report by Better Garden, approximately 55% of American households garden, totaling around 71.5 million households and over 185 million people and the gardening industry is worth $47 billion per year, with potential for greater value.

Regulation Crowdfunding, or "Reg CF," is a legal framework in the United States that enables businesses to raise funds from a broad pool of everyday, ordinary people, thus democratizing access to capital for companies and access to opportunities for investors. Reg CF is regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Individuals interested in learning about the GFW Reg CF offering can visit: https://invest.gardenforwildlife.com

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The information set forth in this press release includes statements, estimates, projections with respect to our anticipated future performance and other forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "future" or "continue", the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, estimates and projections are based upon various assumptions that we made concerning our anticipated results and industry trends, which may or may not occur. We are not making any representations as to the accuracy of these statements, estimates or projections. Our actual performance may be materially different from the statements, estimates or projections set forth below. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

Investing in Regulation CF offerings involves a high degree of risk. Securities sold through Regulation CF Offerings are typically not publicly traded and, therefore, are less liquid. Additionally, investors will receive restricted stock that is subject to holding period requirements. Companies seeking capital through Regulation CF Offerings tend to be in earlier stages of development and have not yet been fully tested in the public marketplace. Investing in Regulation CF Offerings requires a tolerance for high risk, low liquidity, and a long-term commitment. Investors must be able to afford to lose their entire investment. Such investment products are not FDIC insured, may lose value, and have no bank guarantee.

