CAHME Announces the Initial Accreditation of the Lipscomb University College of Business Master of Health Administration

SPRING HOUSE, PA, USA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the initial accreditation of Lipscomb University MHA for a three-year term at the Board of Directors meeting on February 21, 2024.

“Being located in one of the nation’s leading healthcare cities, Lipscomb’s MHA program has close connections to many industry leaders in Nashville, which provides outstanding learning and professional opportunities for our students. Receiving CAHME accreditation affirms not only our program's quality but also its effectiveness, and we are thrilled about the tremendous impact this will have on our students,” said Dr. Lesley Tomaszewski, MHA Director, College of Business, Lipscomb University.

“From the beginning, we focused on building the MHA program with CAHME accreditation in mind. With many considering Nashville to be the ‘healthcare capital’ of the country, it didn’t have a CAHME-accredited MHA program. That was the gap I sought to fill. While I got things kicked off, Dr. Tomaszewski and her leadership ultimately enabled us to reach the goal of CAHME accreditation. Now, we are the only program in Tennessee that is both AACSB and CAHME accredited. This is a great milestone for our program and, more importantly, for our students,” said Dr. Bart Liddle, Associate Professor, College of Business, Lipscomb University.

“CAHME's mission is to advance the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME-accredited programs have successfully navigated a complex and careful accreditation process managed by experts in the study and practice of healthcare management,” said Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, president and CEO of CAHME.

