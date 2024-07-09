Real Estate Investor Carrie Wageman Discusses How to Find and Buy a House in Bakersfield, California

Foreclosure.com has launched a series of video interviews with real estate experts across the US to help home buyers find opportunities in the housing markets.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foreclosure.com, the largest distressed property listing provider on the web, is sponsoring a series of video interviews with local area real estate experts across the country to discuss their housing markets and where opportunities lie in the foreclosure, preforeclosure, short sales, tax liens, bankruptcy homes and, other distressed asset types. In these videos, Tim Jones, National Sales Manager for Foreclosure.com, conducts in-depth conversations aimed at educating home buyers, investors, and resale specialists about market conditions in their specific areas.

Tim recently interviewed Carrie Wageman, a Realtor and Real Estate Investor in the Bakersfield, CA market. In that interview, Carrie explains that the Bakersfield market is currently very favorable to the sellers.  She also talks about home values in the area, and how using a site like Foreclosure.com can help find more affordable property even when lower price properties are harder to find.  The video featuring Carrie is called "How to Find and Buy a House in Bakersfield, California" and can be viewed on the foreclosure.com website.  The link to watch the video is here: https://www.foreclosure.com/videos/how-to-find-and-buy-a-house-in-bakersfield-california-video/.

By targeting distressed deals such as bank-owned homes and government foreclosures, preforeclosure listings, and foreclosure auctions, foreclosure.com offers information that can lead to significant savings. It provides the best real estate deals for savvy home buyers, often before they hit the market. And foreclosure.com updates its nationwide database of foreclosure listings twice a day with information obtained directly from hundreds of corporate sellers and government agencies. While on the foreclosure.com website, visitors can also subscribe to their helpful email alerts.

Persons interested in deep insight and unique opportunities in the local residential real estate market can find this helpful series of videos at https://www.foreclosure.com/videos/ and podcasts at https://www.foreclosure.com/podcasts.

How to find and buy a house in Bakersfield, California





Foreclosure.com stands as the premier resource for distressed homes for sale in the United States, offering a vast repository of property listings encompassing foreclosures, preforeclosures, bankruptcies, tax liens, and other distressed assets. Our commitment is to deliver the most up-to-date and comprehensive foreclosure property listings in a user-friendly, easily accessible format. Our listing data undergoes continuous updates 24/7, seven days a week. We are driven by a relentless pursuit of delivering the freshest home listings because, in the world of distressed property acquisitions, timing and accuracy are paramount. In today’s competitive foreclosure real estate market, you no longer need to scour newspapers for filings or sift through courthouse records to capitalize on real estate bargains. At Foreclosure.com, you can effortlessly access these opportunities with a simple click.

