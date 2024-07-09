Real Estate Investor Carrie Wageman Discusses How to Find and Buy a House in Bakersfield, California

Foreclosure Deals - One Easy Search

Foreclosure.com has launched a series of video interviews with real estate experts across the US to help home buyers find opportunities in the housing markets.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, July 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foreclosure.com, the largest distressed property listing provider on the web, is sponsoring a series of video interviews with local area real estate experts across the country to discuss their housing markets and where opportunities lie in the foreclosure, preforeclosure, short sales, tax liens, bankruptcy homes and, other distressed asset types. In these videos, Tim Jones, National Sales Manager for Foreclosure.com, conducts in-depth conversations aimed at educating home buyers, investors, and resale specialists about market conditions in their specific areas.Tim recently interviewed Carrie Wageman, a Realtor and Real Estate Investor in the Bakersfield, CA market. In that interview, Carrie explains that the Bakersfield market is currently very favorable to the sellers. She also talks about home values in the area, and how using a site like Foreclosure.com can help find more affordable property even when lower price properties are harder to find. The video featuring Carrie is called "How to Find and Buy a House in Bakersfield, California" and can be viewed on the foreclosure.com website. The link to watch the video is here By targeting distressed deals such as bank-owned homes and government foreclosures, preforeclosure listings, and foreclosure auctions, foreclosure.com offers information that can lead to significant savings. It provides the best real estate deals for savvy home buyers, often before they hit the market. And foreclosure.com updates its nationwide database of foreclosure listings twice a day with information obtained directly from hundreds of corporate sellers and government agencies. While on the foreclosure.com website, visitors can also subscribe to their helpful email alerts.Persons interested in deep insight and unique opportunities in the local residential real estate market can find this helpful series of videos at https://www.foreclosure.com/videos/ and podcasts at

How to find and buy a house in Bakersfield, California