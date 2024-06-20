Cyber Umbrella Takes Action with Cybersecurity Pen Testing Grant and Risk Assessment for up to 1,000 Auto Dealerships
Can You Trust the Security of Individual Auto Dealerships After a Large Vendor Gets Hacked?
The reality is that many American businesses are not as secure as they believe. We consider our organization a modern-day Paul Revere with the message, 'The cyberattack is coming.'”MONMOUTH BEACH, NJ, USA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Umbrella Takes Action with Cybersecurity Pen Testing Grant and Risk Assessment for up to 1,000 Auto Dealerships in 2024
— Michael Benson
In the wake of the recent CDK Global hack affecting 15,000 dealerships nationwide, Cyber Umbrella has announced a major initiative to bolster the cybersecurity defenses of auto dealerships. Partnering with Buff Motorsports Consulting , Cyber Umbrella is offering up to 1,000 penetration testing grants to auto dealerships in 2024. These grants aim to help dealerships identify and address vulnerabilities in their systems, networks, and processes, ensuring they are well-protected against the growing threat of cyber-attacks. "We saw the need for cybersecurity and have been working with Cyber Umbrella since the beginning of 2024. We saw a great opportunity for our dealers with the Cyber Umbrella's Grant program to get a penetration testing Grant. Cyber Umbrella's vision has been not if it will happen but when it will happen and now it has happened", said Bill Buff. Bill can be contacted regarding questions about the grant at buffmotorsports@gmail.com.
A Growing Threat: The State of Cybersecurity in Auto Dealerships
Cyberattacks on auto dealerships are not new, but their frequency and sophistication are increasing. According to a 2023 report by CDK Global, which recently experienced a significant breach, 17% of surveyed dealerships reported a cyberattack or incident within the past year, up from 15% the previous year. These attacks have severe financial and operational impacts, including employee downtime, hardware and software replacement costs, and reputational damage.
FTC Compliance: A Mandate for Enhanced Cybersecurity
Recent revisions to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Safeguards Rule underscore the critical importance of cybersecurity for auto dealerships. The FTC mandates that dealerships must regularly monitor and test their procedures for detecting actual and attempted attacks. This can be achieved through continuous system monitoring or annual penetration testing and vulnerability risk assessments. The updated guideline that went into effect June 2023 dictate the FTC can impose penalties of up to $100,000 per violation to those who are not following the guidelines.
A Call to Action: Fortifying Dealership Defenses
Michael Benson, the founder of Cyber Umbrella, a nonprofit division of Love Vision Inc., emphasized the urgency of this initiative. "Reputation, cash flow, and customer data are all on the line. It is time that you get your dealership tested," stated Benson. Cyber Umbrella recently launched the Cyber Defense Force (CDF) to raise awareness about the cyber threats facing the nation. "IT firms are not cybersecurity experts, a third-party pen test is a smart move to test your infrastructure security. We've been told repeatedly that we are 100% secure, but the reality is that many American businesses are not as secure as they are led to believe. We consider our organization a modern-day Paul Revere with the message, 'The cyberattack is coming.'
Grant Details and How to Apply
In January 2024, Cyber Umbrella was awarded a $2 million grant to offer third-party penetration testing and risk assessment reports for businesses under FTC and HIPAA compliance. These assessments are conducted by a vetted third-party pen testing firm and administered by Telco United Cyber after proper NDAs are signed.
Auto dealerships can apply for the penetration testing grants by visiting cyberumbrella.org/auto1000. This initiative provides dealerships with the opportunity to uncover potential weaknesses and take proactive steps to fortify their defenses against cyber-attacks, ultimately protecting personal information.
About Cyber Umbrella
Cyber Umbrella is a division of Love Vision Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing cybersecurity for American businesses. With a mission to provide penetration tests and inform businesses of potential vulnerabilities & security risks. Cyber Umbrella is committed to helping organizations stay ahead of cyber threats and protect their valuable assets. Visit our website at cyberumbrella.org
About Buff Motorsports Consulting
Buff Motorsports Consulting, based in Monmouth Beach, NJ is an automotive company that has been involved in the automotive and racing industry for over 30 years. Our mission has always been to bring best practice into the industry. Where it’s safe driver training, fixed ops, parts and accessories.
For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact:
Michael Benson
Cyber Umbrella
+1 855-729-2371
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook