Capital Cyber Compliance Launches CMMC Ready Now Platform

LEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Cyber Compliance , a security-obsessed provider of cybersecurity solutions born from personal experience with ransomware attacks, today announced the launch of CMMC Ready Now, a comprehensive compliance platform designed to streamline the CMMC Level 1 certification process for government contractors.As cybersecurity becomes a key focus for both executive and legislative branches, with significant implications for government contractors, the CMMC Ready Now platform arrives at a critical time. The Department of Defense has finalized CMMC 2.0, introducing streamlined requirements and increased reliance on third-party assessments.Strategic Approach to Compliance ChallengesGovernment contractors face mounting pressure to meet increasingly stringent cybersecurity standards while maintaining operational efficiency. The CMMC Ready Now platform simplifies this complex challenge by transforming it into a manageable process through a strategic, proactive approach to compliance."At Capital Cyber, security isn't just what we do—it's who we are," said Rick Dassler, Cybersecurity Advisor at Capital Cyber Compliance. "Born from our founder's devastating experience with a ransomware attack, we've developed an almost obsessive approach to cybersecurity that now powers our CMMC Ready Now platform, making compliance accessible and efficient for organizations of all sizes."Real-World Validation from Industry Partners"As a growing company, IronLift needed to meet specific cybersecurity requirements in order to bid on government contracts. This included the CMMC Level 1 certification, and we found this process to be challenging and very time-consuming. Without this certification, we risked missing out on key government contracts and ultimately limiting our growth," said Jenna Rahkonen, President of IronLift LLC. "Working with Capital Cyber Compliance has been an outstanding experience. From the very beginning, their team demonstrated a level of professionalism and expertise that instilled confidence in our team."Comprehensive Compliance Solution with Cutting-Edge FeaturesThe CMMC Ready Now platform addresses the latest developments in government contract cybersecurity, including the finalization of CMMC 2.0, increased third-party assessment requirements, and growing emphasis on supply chain security.The platform offers:Secure Assessment: Comprehensive security evaluation tools aligned with DoD requirementsCompliance Management: Automated tracking and management of all compliance requirementsGap Analysis: Identification of compliance gaps with actionable recommendationsDocumentation & Policies: Generation of required documentation and system security plansRapid Implementation: Accelerated path to compliance with guided implementation stepsContinuous Monitoring: Real-time visibility into compliance status and security postureJoin the Beta Program: Limited AvailabilityCapital Cyber Compliance is currently offering exclusive beta access to the CMMC Ready Now platform, allowing select government contractors to experience the streamlined compliance process firsthand."The CMMC Ready Now portal has streamlined our compliance process significantly," reported an early beta tester. "The platform's intuitive interface and comprehensive tools have transformed what was once an overwhelming process into a manageable, step-by-step journey."Building Trust Through Security ExpertiseIn an era where cybersecurity threats continue to evolve and intensify, Capital Cyber Compliance stands out through its security-obsessed approach and service-driven mission. The company's deep understanding of both technical requirements and the unique challenges faced by government contractors enables them to deliver solutions that build trust and confidence. The CMMC Ready Now platform arrives at a critical time for the defense industrial base, as cybersecurity has become a key focus for both the executive and legislative branches. By providing accessible compliance solutions, Capital Cyber Compliance aims to strengthen the security posture of the entire contractor ecosystem."Let's secure our nation's data," emphasized the Capital Cyber Compliance team. "With CMMC Ready Now, we're not just helping contractors meet requirements—we're contributing to the overall security of our national defense infrastructure through practical, actionable cybersecurity measures."About Capital Cyber ComplianceCapital Cyber Compliance was established in Leesburg, Virginia, driven by a deeply personal mission inspired by the founder's firsthand experience with a severe ransomware attack. This transformative experience sparked a fervent commitment to fortify businesses nationwide against digital threats and promote resilience in an increasingly perilous cybersecurity landscape. The company specializes in helping businesses navigate complex cybersecurity requirements, particularly those related to government contracting. With deep expertise in CMMC certification, federal regulations, and comprehensive IT security solutions, Capital Cyber Compliance provides tailored approaches that make compliance achievable for organizations of all sizes.For more information about the CMMC Ready Now platform and to join the beta program, visit https://CMMCReadyNow.com

