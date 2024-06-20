Armitek Appoints a Former Congressional Candidate and Business Owner to Manage Ballistic Glass Operations
Armitek, a leading provider of ballistic glass and window security film, is pleased to announce R. Quin Denning recently joined the company to manage organizational operations.
His extensive background as former owner and manager of Denning Construction, a highly rated remodeling and construction company, is critical, especially at a time when Armitek is accelerating at such a rapid pace in the residential and commercial ballistic glass market.
Denning also brings capacity into efforts to facilitate key government, education, and military jobs from his insight as a former U.S. congressional candidate.
Passionate about helping provide protection from terrorism, riots, and crime by helping supply affordable security options to as many individuals, families, and businesses as possible, Denning is humbled by the opportunity to work with an exceptional group of employees committed to giving consumers the most effective chance to protect their lives and property.
With extensive growth, the ballistic glass market is estimated to climb to USD 14.97 Billion by 2028 with demand expected to increase at a CAGR of 13.6% through 2028, according to a report from Stratview Research.
Armitek touts the world’s thinnest ballistic glass, which can make it more affordable, providing optimal protection during times of rising crime rates and violence, such as the current climate seen in nearly every part of the U.S.
Shawn Cavalli
R. Quin Denning Introduction