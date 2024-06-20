NBAA Remembers Board Member, Industry Champion Richard ‘Dick’ Van Gemert

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Washington, DC, June 20, 2024 – The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) joins with the business aviation community in honoring the legacy of former association board member, John P. “Jack” Doswell Award recipient and longtime business aviation advocate Dick Van Gemert.

“Throughout his decades-long career, Dick advanced the state of operational excellence in business aviation, and brought that dedication to all aspects of his profession,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. “His passion for the industry will long be remembered, and he will be greatly missed.”

In 2009, NBAA bestowed one of its highest honors, named for Van Gemert’s longtime industry colleague, Jack Doswell, in recognition of Van Gemert’s numerous achievements across business aviation. He also served on NBAA’s Board of Directors, the Flight Safety Foundation’s Board of Governors and on the board of aircraft charter management provider Solairus.

Prior to his business aviation career, Van Gemert served five years in the U.S. Navy as a patrol squadron pilot, earning the Convair Naval Aviation Award for Excellence in 1966. Upon leaving the service, Van Gemert joined the flight department for Xerox and rose to the role of chief pilot within two years.

Under his leadership, the company’s flight department became one of the most highly regarded in the industry. Van Gemert was a mentor in shaping others’ careers, and in promoting professionalism through the application of education, training and management best practices into business aviation operations.

Following his extraordinary career at Xerox, Van Gemert went on to serve as an executive with Kimberly Clark Corporation, where he established business travel services provider K-C Transportation Services, Inc. Following that entity’s sale in 1996, he founded Part 135 aircraft management provider New World Jet Corporation. Van Gemert later joined Jet Aviation Holdings in 2006 as senior vice-president.

Van Gemert was a graduate of the University of Michigan with a bachelor of science degree in engineering and the University of Pennsylvania Wharton Business School’s Senior Executive program. He also held airline transport pilot (ATP) ratings on an extensive variety of business aircraft including the Lockheed Jetstar, North American Sabreliner and Bombardier Challenger series.

