Mayor Bowser to Break Ground on Final Phase of Skyland Town Center Redevelopment in Ward 7

(Washington, DC) – Today, Thursday, June 20, at 10:30 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will break ground on the final phase of development for the transformation of Skyland Town Center in Ward 7. This third and final phase of development will deliver 126 for-sale townhomes, a 75-unit building that is 100% affordable for seniors, 10,000 square feet of retail, and a public square and plaza.



Skyland Town Center is a decade-long, multi-phase development that has created an entirely new residential and retail community in Ward 7. Phase 1 included The Crest Apartments, which delivered 263 homes, of which 79 are affordable, with 84,000 square feet of retail. Phase 2 delivered a brand-new retail center, which included the District’s first Lidl grocery store. In total, the 18-acre redevelopment project at completion will deliver more than 400 residential homes and over 275,000 square feet of retail space.



WHEN:

Thursday, June 20 at 10:30 am



WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, At-Large

Matt Ritz, Senior Vice President of Development, WC Smith

Latisha Atkins, Resident, Crest at Skyland Town Center



WHERE:

Skyland Town Center

2219 Town Center Drive SE

*Closest Bus Routes: A32, 32, 92, W2, W3, W88*

*Closest Bikeshare: Marion Barry Ave and Naylor Rd SE*



Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].



The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.



Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos