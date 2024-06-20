Submit Release
CAMS Jason Dail Earns CMCA® Credential

CAMS Community Manager Jason Dail

Jason Dail

Raleigh-based Community Manager Jason Dail was named Certified Manager of Community Associations.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAMS (Community Association Management Services) is pleased to announce that Community Manager Jason Dail has earned his Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA) credential.

Dail holds a general contractor’s license and previously owned a bookkeeping business and a community management company that merged with CAMS in early 2024.

“I value education and learning,” said Dail. “Having the proper credentials is key to succeeding in the community management industry. I plan to work on getting additional certifications which will allow me to serve CAMS and our clients better.”

Regional Vice President Rich Orduno, CMCA®, AMS® PCAM®, is pleased to see Dail advancing in his career.

“One of CAMS' core values is we are here to learn and grow, and Jason has really embraced that,” said Orduno. “We’re proud to share in Jason’s accomplishment, which demonstrates a clear commitment to education and self-development.”

The Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation, awarded by the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB), signifies an individual's proficiency in community association management. It is a recognized industry standard demonstrating a manager's commitment to upholding the field's highest professional standards and knowledge. Earning the CMCA designation requires a comprehensive understanding of essential areas crucial for successful community association management, including governance, finance, ethics, and operations.

About Community Association Management Services
In business since 1991, CAMS is North and South Carolina’s premier community management company. With experienced local managers in each of its nine regions, CAMS provides innovative solutions to the community associations it serves. Additionally, CAMS was featured on Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. To learn more, visit www.camsmgt.com/choose-cams.

