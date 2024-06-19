CAMS Daniel Ross Earns CMCA® Designation
Daniel Ross, a community manager in CAMS' Brunswick County, NC region, has earned his Certified Manager of Community Associations credential.SOUTHPORT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAMS (Community Association Management Services) is excited to announce that Community Manager Daniel Ross has earned his Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA) designation.
Ross has experience working in both the community management and commercial real estate industries.
“I’m so excited to have earned my CMCA,” said Ross. “I appreciate the learning and growth opportunities CAMS has provided me.”
Regional Vice President Deanna King, CMCA®, AMS® PCAM®, is happy to see Ross progress in his career.
“We are excited that Daniel earned his CMCA designation,” said King. “It’s a significant achievement, and it’s wonderful to celebrate such an important milestone.”
The Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation, awarded by the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB), signifies an individual's proficiency in community association management. It is a recognized industry standard demonstrating a manager's commitment to upholding the field's highest professional standards and knowledge. Earning the CMCA designation requires a comprehensive understanding of essential areas crucial for successful community association management, including governance, finance, ethics, and operations.
About Community Association Management Services
In business since 1991, CAMS is North and South Carolina’s premier community management company. With experienced local managers in each of its nine regions, CAMS provides innovative solutions to the community associations it serves. Additionally, CAMS was featured on Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. To learn more, visit www.camsmgt.com/choose-cams.
