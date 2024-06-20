Eggciting News: Ecoshell LLC Launches to Revolutionize Plastic Reduction and Sustainability
Helping brands and manufacturers meet reduction mandates and sustainability goals quickly and affordably.
We align perfectly with the principles of Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle, allowing businesses to meet mandates without additional expense or production downtime."”COVINGTON, KY, USA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ecoshell LLC, founded by ecopreneur Andrew Bliss, has officially launched (or rather… hatched) to provide innovative, eggshell-derived plastic-reduction and sustainability solutions across North and South America.
— Andrew Bliss, Founder
Core Assets and Capabilities
Ecoshell holds distribution and representation rights for GEX, the world's only patented and eco-certified plastic-reducing eggshell-derived solution, for both North and South America. The company has a robust network of contracted partner factories across Taiwan, Southeast Asia, and the Americas, ensuring strong production capabilities. Ecoshell's dedicated team of engineers focuses on developing new materials specifically tailored for the North American market. Additionally, multilingual sustainability consultants are strategically positioned in key U.S. markets to assist clients in achieving their environmental goals. Besides its headquarters in Covington, KY, Ecoshell operates a Canadian company founded by Nicole Hollins, which is proudly listed on the Indigenous (First Nations) Business Directory, offering clients numerous benefits through this cooperation.
Material Benefits
• Significant Plastic Reduction: Ecoshell's materials can reduce plastic content by up to 50%.
• Carbon Emission Reduction: Achieve a 70% reduction in carbon emissions compared to virgin plastic.
• Recyclability and Compatibility: Certified to be recyclable (EN 13430) and compatible with various plastics including PP, PE, EVA, PS, ABS, RUBBER, and PVC.
• Cost-Effective: Superior quality at a much lower cost compared to other green materials like bioplastics.
• Diverse Applications: Ideal for packaging (cosmetic, pharmaceutical, cannabis, industrial), household items, consumer goods, containers, film rolls, and more. Suitable for injection molding, blow molding, film blowing, thermoforming, and calendaring.
• Eco-Friendly Certification: Certified by SGS, EU RoHS, and REACH for eco-friendliness in plastic, carbon, and waste reduction.
• Ease of Integration: Requires no changes to existing production facilities and machines, enabling seamless adoption.
Business Model and Product Launch
Initially, Ecoshell will market its resins and compounds to brands and manufacturers aiming to reduce their plastic usage and carbon footprint. Additionally, Ecoshell offers comprehensive OEM and ODM services for clients seeking to develop sustainable products from design to manufacture. The company will also introduce its own line of branded eco-friendly products and groundbreaking materials, including plastic film made from ocean-bound plastic and GEX eggshell material, poised to be the lowest carbon plastic film available.
Founder’s Vision
Andrew Bliss, who relocated to the U.S. from Taiwan after working there for 18 years, is driven by a mission to bring this transformative technology to the U.S. "The timing is perfect," Bliss states. "Companies are increasingly committed to sustainability, and more plastic reduction mandates, like California's SB 54, are being enacted. Ecoshell offers the ideal solution without the need for costly material testing, machinery upgrades, or packaging redesigns."
Bliss highlights the unmatched carbon reduction of Ecoshell’s materials, emphasizing their comprehensive lifecycle benefits over other so-called green alternatives. "We offer upfront plastic and carbon reduction while repurposing agricultural waste, resulting in a recyclable end product," says Bliss. "This aligns perfectly with the principles of Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle, allowing businesses to meet mandates without additional expense or production downtime."
Strategic Location
Bliss chose Northern Kentucky for its status as a top U.S. distribution and logistics center, providing easy access to major plastic manufacturers in the Midwest and potential clients like P&G and Kroger in Cincinnati. More, Covington has the feel of a village and community, which reminds Bliss of the culture he fell in love with in Taiwan. The region is smart, ahead of the curve, and can handle the needs of giant corporations, while also providing a friendly atmosphere and community that is invested in each other's success. Covington’s entrepreneurial energy, supportive infrastructure, and community spirit make it an ideal base for Ecoshell's growth.
Ecoshell's innovative materials are already in use across Asia by industry leaders like Google, HP, and Dell. The company is now poised to introduce this game-changing technology to the Western market, promising to transform sustainable plastic manufacturing.
As Bliss emphasizes, "Simply put, this stuff is no yolk."
About Ecoshell LLC: Ecoshell LLC is a sustainability solutions provider specializing in patented, certified, and award-winning plastic-reducing materials. With a robust network of partner factories and a team of expert engineers, Ecoshell develops and manufactures eco-friendly raw materials and finished products, provides OEM/ODM services, and is launching its own branded solutions to drive sustainable innovation globally.
