With Plastic Reduction Mandates Looming, Spark Sourcing Brings Key Staff from Taiwan to Spearhead Solution
Patented and eco-certified, Andrew Bliss touts ecoshell™ as the ideal solution for brands needing to meet sustainability goals and avoid greenwashing traps.
No other solution offers the significant plastic and carbon reduction that ours does, while also offering affordability and recyclability. This stuff is no yolk...”FREDERICTON, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spark Sourcing, a leading provider of sustainable, plastic-reduction solutions, proudly announces the relocation of Andrew Bliss from Taiwan to Fredericton, Canada, to oversee the expansion of ecoshell™ in the North American market.
— Andrew Bliss
Derived from eggshells through a patented process, ecoshell™ stands out with its exceptional eco-friendly properties, boasting a 70% lower carbon emission compared to virgin plastics. With certifications from SGS as an eco-friendly product and the EN 13430 for recyclability, as well as EU RoHS, REACH, antibacterial, and high FIR emissivity certifications, ecoshell™ is recognized for its effectiveness in waste, carbon, and plastic reduction.
The versatility of eco-shell™ extends to its compatibility with various plastics, including PP, PE, EVA, PS, ABS, rubber, PVC, and PLA. This compatibility unlocks limitless possibilities in sustainable packaging and product development across industries, including industrial and consumer packaging, stationery, flooring, toys, and more.
With plastic reduction mandates looming, like SB 54 in California, many brands are left with the daunting task of redesigning and reengineering their products and packaging. At the same time, they want to avoid greenwashing solutions that result in no real carbon reduction. They also want to avoid the hefty price tag of most alternative plastic solutions, which can be over twice as expensive as virgin plastic.
"The opportunity for ecoshell™ is enormous," says Andrew Bliss, who brings years of experience working with ecoshell™ at Spark's Taiwan base. "In an era of increasing plastic reduction mandates, ecoshell™ offers a seamless and affordable solution for brands seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. Its effortless integration into existing manufacturing processes provides a swift transformation without the need for costly upgrades or redesigns."
Bliss's relocation marks a significant step in Spark Sourcing's mission to pioneer eco-friendly alternatives in North America. Bliss will be responsible for establishing partnerships with brands, manufacturers, and multinationals, assisting in the development of distribution frameworks, representing ecoshell™ at trade shows, and contributing to Spark's development of new eco-friendly products. His language skills will help Spark maintain strong relations with its network of partner factories across Taiwan. Bliss will also work with Spark's engineers to develop new resins and compounds for the North American market.
"Andrew's expertise in both the technical and practical aspects of ecoshell™, coupled with his passion for real carbon reduction, makes him the perfect fit for this role," comments Nicole Hollins, Founder of Spark Sourcing in Canada. "We are excited to have him lead our efforts in driving positive change in the packaging industry and beyond."
To discuss partnership opportunities or learn more about eco-shell™, Andrew Bliss can be reached via email at andrewbliss@sparksourcing.co.
About Spark Sourcing
Spark Sourcing is the authorized, exclusive distributor for eco-shell™ in the Western Hemisphere, Australia, and New Zealand. Based in Fredericton, Canada, Spark Sourcing is committed to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to businesses worldwide. As an Indigenous, female-owned business, Spark Sourcing believes in advancing a circular economy for plastics as the best step forward for our planet.
