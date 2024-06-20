Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian’s Regular Press Conference on June 20, 2024

CCTV: China announced President of Poland Andrzej Duda’s state visit to China. Could you share with us the program and China’s expectation of the visit? How does China view the current China-Poland relations?

Lin Jian: During the visit, President Xi Jinping will have talks with President Andrzej Duda to draw up a blueprint for the growth of bilateral relations. The two presidents will have an in-depth exchange of views on issues of mutual interest and attend the signing ceremony of cooperation documents. Premier Li Qiang and Chairman Zhao Leji will meet President Andrzej Duda respectively.

Poland is among the first countries to recognize the People’s Republic of China. In recent years, the two countries have grown bilateral relations smoothly and had fruitful practical cooperation. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries. China stands ready to work with Poland through this visit to deepen political mutual trust, expand exchange and cooperation in various fields, stay at the forefront of the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and the cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European Countries, and enrich the China-Poland comprehensive strategic partnership.

Xinhua News Agency: Premier Li Qiang is visiting Malaysia this week. As this year marks the 50th anniversary of China-Malaysia diplomatic ties and the Year of China-Malaysia Friendship, leaders of the two countries attended the celebration events. Could you share more details with us?

Lin Jian: At the invitation of Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Premier Li Qiang of the State Council is paying an official visit to Malaysia which started on June 18 and will end today. Yesterday, Premier Li Qiang met with King of Malaysia His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and had talks with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. The two prime ministers attended the reception celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia and the Year of China-Malaysia Friendship and the groundbreaking ceremony for Malaysia’s East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) Gombak integrated terminal station.

Premier Li Qiang pointed out that no matter how the international landscape has evolved over the past half a century, the two countries have always treated each other with sincerity, pursued win-win cooperation, and engaged in exchanges and mutual learning, achieving steady progress in bilateral relations, and making the China-Malaysia relationship a front-runner and a prime example in China’s relations with countries in the region. Last year, President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim reached important common understandings on building a China-Malaysia community with a shared future, drawing a blueprint for the growth of bilateral relations in the new era. China is ready to work jointly with Malaysia to continue to develop bilateral relations as a priority of their respective foreign policy, and take the 50th anniversary as an opportunity to accelerate the building of a China-Malaysia community with a shared future by maintaining close high-level contacts, further deepening cooperation across the board, and enriching the substance of two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership.

Premier Li Qiang stressed that be it in the past, present or future, friendship remains the defining feature of China-Malaysia relations. The two countries have brought this relationship to a new starting point, and we share the aspiration to carry it forward to future generations. We need to enhance our traditional friendship, consolidate the foundation for bilateral relations, and pursue wide-ranging cooperation in the context of building a China-Malaysia community with a shared future. We need to synergize our development strategies and expand shared interests to deliver more benefits to our two peoples. The two sides need to deepen exchanges and mutual learning to cement the foundation for people-to-people affinity, and build a stronger bond between our peoples. We need to strengthen solidarity and coordination to address global challenges together, and jointly build a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful, amicable and harmonious home in Asia.

The two prime ministers agreed to unswervingly strengthen and deepen bilateral cooperation and take the building of the China-Malaysia community with a shared future to a higher level. Both sides will continue to promote high-quality implementation of RCEP, and strive to conclude at an early date negotiations for Version 3.0 of the CAFTA, in order to build a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

The two prime ministers agreed that China and relevant ASEAN countries should handle the South China Sea issue and manage disagreements and differences independently and in a proper manner, promote dialogue and cooperation, and stay committed to solving problems through bilateral efforts.

The two prime ministers also witnessed the exchange of bilateral cooperation documents in such areas as trade, science and technology, culture, tourism, postal service, agricultural export to China, digital economy, green development, urban development and higher education.

Beijing Daily: Today is World Refugee Day. The 2024 Global Trends report recently published by the UN Refugee Agency shows that last year forced displacement surged to historic new levels across the globe. What’s your comment?

Lin Jian: We noticed this report. According to the report, as of May this year, the total displaced population worldwide has increased for 12 consecutive years, amounting to 120 million. Behind every number is a precious human life, challenging the international fairness and justice and questioning human morality and conscience.

The refugee issue is caused by regional instability and unbalanced development. From Afghanistan to Syria, refugee crises caused by wars launched under various pretexts remain far from being resolved, and we are seeing even more horrendous humanitarian tragedies unfolding in Gaza. Entering its 8th month, the Gaza conflict has killed more than 37,000 thousand civilians, injured over 85,000 people and displaced nearly 2 million. Realizing ceasefire and saving lives are the strong call of the international community and the most urgent imperative now. China once again calls on relevant parties to fully implement relevant UN Security Council resolutions, immediately stop the fighting, and do everything possible to avoid hurting innocent civilians. We are ready to work with the international community and continue to play a constructive role in promoting the ceasefire, improving the humanitarian situation in Gaza and realizing international fairness and justice.

As a contracting party to the Convention relating to the Status of Refugees and its Protocol, China has always earnestly implemented international duties and actively participated in international cooperation on refugees in a humanitarian spirit. We are committed to promoting talks for peace and the political settlement on regional hotspots and have provided assistance for relevant countries to address refugee crises through bilateral and multilateral channels. It’s worth noting that the refugee issue is a global issue and requires a global response. Unless certain countries abandon their hegemonic mindset and stop militarily interfering in other countries’ affairs and benefiting through war, there will not be a real solution to the refugee issue. We urge relevant countries to reflect on what they have done, take concrete actions to address the root cause of the refugee issue and step up to their responsibility. China is ready to work with the international community, firmly support multilateralism and contribute to a more effective global refugee protection system and efforts to resolve the refugee issue.

Yonhap News Agency: I have two questions. First, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement signed by the DPRK and Russia yesterday provides for timely mutual military assistance and other assistance with all the means at disposal in the case of aggression against either country. What impact does China think the new agreement will have on the peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula and the Eurasian region? Second, after the meeting with Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK yesterday, Russian President Putin said that Russia “does not rule out military-technical cooperation with the DPRK,” calling for reviewing the UN sanctions on Pyongyang. Since China is also a permanent member of the UN Security Council, how does it comment on President Putin’s position?

Lin Jian: On your first question, we noted the reports. I would not comment on the bilateral cooperation between the DPRK and Russia. On the Korean Peninsula issue, China’s position is consistent. We always believe that upholding peace and stability on the Peninsula and advancing the political settlement of the Peninsula issue serve the common interests of all parties and hope various parties will make constructive effort to this end.

On your second question, the cooperation between Russia and the DPRK is a matter between two sovereign states. We do not have information on the relevant matter. As a principle, China believes that on issues related to the Peninsula, blindly imposing sanctions and pressure will not solve the problem. Political settlement is the only viable way out.

Anadolu Agency: I also want to ask about the North Korean and Russian strategic partnership agreement. I wonder how do you see the new situation in the Korean Peninsula? Do you think if we are in a moment that some kind of military alignments or military blocs are forming around this conflict? And how will China position itself in face of these military alignments?

Lin Jian: I just answered the relevant question. The agreement between the DPRK and Russia is related to their bilateral cooperation. I have no comment on it. China’s position on the Korean Peninsula issue is consistent and clear. Upholding peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and advancing the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue serves the common interests of all parties. China is ready to work with other parties to play a constructive role to this end.

Shenzhen TV: The National Forestry and Grassland Administration held a press conference today on progress in wildlife conservation and relevant international cooperation. It announced in particular the return of overseas Chinese giant pandas this year and the upcoming new cooperation. What’s your comment?

Lin Jian: We also noticed the information released by the NFGA today. Giant pandas are a precious endangered wild species and are loved by people around the world. They are emissaries of friendship from the people of China. Carrying out international cooperation on giant panda conservation has played an important role in better informing the foreign public of the progress China has made in giant panda and wildlife conservation and ecological conservation, and in enhancing people-to-people friendship. China’s effort in this area is also a significant contribution to the research on giant panda breeding and conservation in the wild as well as talent cultivation in this field.

This year, the international cooperation on giant panda conservation has witnessed smooth progress. We’ve learned that China has started a new round of international cooperation on giant panda conservation with Spain, and will launch a new round of international cooperation on giant panda conservation with the San Diego Zoo of the US, the National Zoo in Washington DC, and the Adelaide Zoo in Australia. At present, the two sides are making good preparations for the exit and entry of giant pandas. In accordance with the cooperation agreements of giant pandas between China and other countries, more than 10 overseas giant pandas are scheduled to return to China this year when relevant programs expire or when cubs reach the breeding age.

China attaches great importance to the health and safety of overseas Chinese giant pandas and has constantly improved the management system and technical standards. Every year, field examination and assessment and all-year-round regular health monitoring and evaluation are conducted that cover all overseas institutions that have cooperation with China on giant pandas. Going forward, China’s competent authorities will continue to strengthen regulation, ensure the health and safety of overseas giant pandas, share with the public regular updates on their status and share more scientific knowledge with the public about giant pandas. We are ready to work with all parties to contribute to better conservation of endangered species and global biodiversity.

Bloomberg: The “prime minister” of the “Tibet government-in-exile” said that it’s going to use the new US legislation that was passed the other day to try to force China to the negotiating table and that they’re also going to try to get other countries to put pressure on China to negotiate. Would the Ministry like to respond?

Lin Jian: The so-called “Tibetan government-in-exile” is entirely a separatist political group. It is an illegal organization that violates China’s Constitution and laws. No country in the world recognizes it.

When it comes to the contact and talks between the Chinese Central Government and the 14th Dalai Lama, our policy is consistent and clear. The key is that the 14th Dalai Lama must have a complete reflection on and thoroughly correct its political propositions.

China News Service: It’s reported that the Defense Security Cooperation Agency of the US Department of Defense said in two press releases that the State Department has made a determination approving military sales of Switchblade 300 and ALTIUS 600M-V Unmanned Aerial Vehicles as well as relevant equipment and training manuals to Taiwan for an estimated cost of US$ 360 million in total. What’s China’s comment?

Lin Jian: In disregard of China’s repeated opposition and serious protests, the US once again sold arms to China’s Taiwan region. Such sales seriously violate the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, especially the August 17 Communiqué of 1982. The sales undermine China’s sovereignty and security interests, harm China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and send a gravely wrong message to “Taiwan independence” separatist forces. China strongly condemns and firmly opposes this.

The US’s frequent arms sales to Taiwan embolden the DPP authorities as they cling to the stance of “Taiwan independence” and make deliberate provocations on the one-China principle. This once again shows that the separatist moves for “Taiwan independence” and connivance and support for such moves from US-led external forces are the biggest threat facing cross-Strait peace and stability and source of damage to the real status quo in the Taiwan Strait. Let me stress that the DPP authorities’ attempt to seek independence through military build-up and what the US has done to assist that agenda will only backfire and lead nowhere.

The Taiwan question is at the core of China’s core interests, and the first red line that cannot be crossed in China-US relations. No one should underestimate China’s firm determination and ability to oppose “Taiwan independence” and safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity. China urges the US to earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, revoke its wrongful decisions to sell arms to Taiwan, stop the dangerous trend of arming Taiwan, stop wrongful moves to connive at and support “Taiwan independence” forces, and stop endangering cross-Strait peace and stability. We will take strong and resolute measures to defend our national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

AFP: On the confrontation between Chinese and Philippine vessels happened near Ren’ai Jiao, the Chinese side said that China Coast Guard didn’t take direct measures against the Philippine personnel. But later on, the Philippine military released a new video footage of the incident, claiming that Chinese personnel fired tear gas, damaged equipment and brandished bolos. Is the Philippine description of the incident true? Can you share more details on the measures China Coast Guard took?

Lin Jian: The Philippine side has been calling white black and falsely accusing China. Ren’ai Jiao is part of China’s Nansha Qundao and it is Chinese territory. The Philippine side illegally intruded the waters of Ren’ai Jiao without China’s permission, which violated international law and the spirit of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea. This is sheer provocation and has no justification whatsoever.

What is more, this operation of the Philippines is absolutely not about “humanitarian resupply.” The Philippine vessels secretly carried construction materials and even weapons and equipment, and they deliberately rammed Chinese vessels. The Philippine side threw water and hurled objects to Chinese enforcement personnel. These acts clearly escalated tensions at sea, and severely threatened the safety of Chinese personnel and vessels. The Chinese side took necessary measures in accordance with law to safeguard its sovereignty, which was lawful and justified, and done in a professional and restrained manner. It was beyond reproach.

China will firmly safeguard its lawful rights and interests. We urge the Philippines to stop infringement and provocation at sea at once. Otherwise, the consequences shall be borne by the Philippines.

PTI: Further to what you said about the talks with the Dalai Lama as for comments by the administration there. Will you be commenting also on the visit of the US congressional delegation to Dharamshala where they held talks with the Dalai Lama and also has questioned China’s claim on Tibet as well as called for China to hold talks with the Dalai Lama? Will you be commenting on whatever they have said during this particular tour?

Lin Jian: We made clear China’s position on the related issues previously. The Chinese government’s position on Xizang-related issues is consistent and clear. Xizang’s affairs are China’s internal affairs, which brook no external interference. We urge the US to fully recognize the importance and high sensitivity of Xizang-related issues, earnestly respect the core interests of China, abide by the commitments it has made to China on Xizang-related issues, have no contact with the Dalai group in any form, and stop sending the wrong signal to the world.