SWEDEN, June 20 -
This regional strategy for the Syria crisis forms part of Sweden’s overall development and foreign policy and will help to strengthen local resilience among the Syrian population, Syrian refugees and vulnerable groups in the refugee-hosting communities of neighbouring countries Jordan, Lebanon and Türkiye, all of which are major regional recipients of Syrian refugees.
Sweden’s regional strategy for the Syria crisis 2024–2026
