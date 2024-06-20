Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao held the Joint Maintenance Management Meeting, to foster the development of the civil aviation maintenance industry for regional integration

MACAU, June 20 - In accordance with the "Cooperation Arrangement on Joint Maintenance Management" signed between the mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao aeronautical authorities, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), the Civil Aviation Department of Hong Kong SAR (HKCAD) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Macao SAR (AACM) held the Annual Meeting in Macao on 19 June 2024 to share and introduce the updates on the implementation of the maintenance management policies in the three places, as well as discuss the expansion of the scope of the cooperation arrangement. The three parties also visited the recognized aircraft maintenance organizations in Macao for on-site inspections on 20 June 2024.

During the meeting, the three parties discussed how to improve the joint maintenance procedures to further promote the integrated development of the civil aviation maintenance industry in the mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao. The three parties agreed to continue enhancing communication and collaboration to ensure the high standards of continuing airworthiness.

The purpose of signing the "Cooperation Arrangement on Joint Maintenance Management" is to reduce the work load and the economic burden due to redundant inspections and testing and will also give the aviation industry a greater facilitation in selecting their maintenance organizations in the three places. Since the cooperation arrangement was revised in 2021, it has also seized the opportunities brought by the National 14th Five-Year Plan to boost efficient flow of personnel between the three places, expand the mutual recognition of professional qualifications in the aviation maintenance field, and facilitate the scope of cooperation through the mutual acceptance of aircraft maintenance license holders to work in the aircraft maintenance organizations in the three places. It will help the three authorities to foster the aviation development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.