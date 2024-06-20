Celiveo 365: Pioneering High Security Cloud-Based Print Management for Enterprises and Public Sector

High security Cloud printer Users working in Microsoft 365 Cloud Celiveo 365 high security corporate Cloud print, zero-trust-access, iso 27001:2022, cyber-secure

The quest for a reliable, secure, and efficient Cloud print and scan solution remains paramount for businesses and public sector entities alike.

Our innovative approach to print management transcends Cloud platforms like Microsoft Universal Print, we deliver a more nuanced, secure, and flexible solution tailored to large-scale organizations.” — Jean-Francois d'Estalenx

MERIDIAN, ID, USA, June 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the fast-evolving realm of enterprise technology, the quest for reliable, secure, and efficient solutions remains paramount for businesses and public sector entities alike. Addressing this crucial need head-on, Celiveo 365 has emerged as a trailblazer in cloud-based print management, offering a revolutionary, driverless solution that seamlessly integrates with printers and MFPs from Ricoh, HP, Lexmark, and Fujifilm, among others."Our innovative approach to print management transcends traditional platforms like Microsoft Universal Print ," remarks a spokesperson from Celiveo 365. "We deliver a more nuanced, secure, and flexible solution tailored to meet the intricate requirements of large-scale organizations."At the heart of Celiveo 365's offering lies its unwavering commitment to high-security standards and cloud based print management, adeptly addressing the challenges and complexities faced by large corporations and public sector institutions. The driverless, elastic SaaS on Azure PaaS simplifies the printing process, eliminating the need for cumbersome software installations and updates on individual PC and printers. With Celiveo 365 it is possible to remove all local software and have no local PC, VM or server related to printing. Celiveo 365 Cloud print is slick, fast and secure, the best Azure print solution Security remains a top priority in today's digital landscape, and Celiveo 365 rises to the occasion with a suite of comprehensive security measures. Facilitating secure print release and offering versatile authentication methods—including badges, smartphones, and PINs—Celiveo 365 ensures that sensitive documents are shielded against unauthorized access. This heightened level of security proves invaluable for entities handling confidential or classified information, ensuring compliance with stringent data protection regulations. Celiveo 365 is also fully integrated in the Microsoft Azure ecosystem, it is deeply integrated with Microsoft Entra ID. The fundamental security architecture relies on Zero Trust Access technology, treating all communication as potentially hostile until verified otherwise. Celiveo proudly holds ISO 27001:2022 certification, demonstrating its commitment for the most complete and highest security management. The advanced Zero-Trust-Access technology applied to Celiveo365 is part of that commitment to secure documents and printers with the latest and strongest technology.Celiveo 365 provides the most complete, fastest and most secure Cloud pull print compatible with multiple printer brands for a real printer universality, including Cloud Print for Lexmark, Ricoh, Xerox, HP, and FujiFilm."Our elastic print management capabilities truly set Celiveo 365 apart," underscores our spokesperson. "This feature enables organizations to scale their printing environment according to evolving needs—a crucial aspect for adapting to changing work dynamics, including fluctuating employee counts or transitioning to hybrid work models.""Celiveo 365's scalability guarantees efficient and secure printing operations, regardless of organizational size or structure," adds the spokesperson.A standout feature of Celiveo 365 is its seamless integration with PowerBI, providing advanced reporting capabilities that empower organizations to monitor, analyze, and optimize their print environments. These insights pave the way for significant cost reductions, improved resource allocation, and enhanced environmental sustainability by identifying usage patterns and inefficiencies in printing.About Celiveo 365Celiveo Enterprise is revolutionizing output management with its groundbreaking Zero-Server architecture. By removing the need for conventional print servers and client or driver software on PCs, Celiveo offers a streamlined and efficient solution. Key features include mobile pull printing for BYOD environments, enhanced printer control, robust document encryption, and automated validation processes. Celiveo's commitment to security is underscored by its ISO 27001:2022 certification, reflecting strict adherence to the latest standards in cybersecurity, PII, and GDPR compliance. This certification distinguishes Celiveo in the marketplace.Contact InformationUSA - Latin AmericaCeliveo AmericaPlatinum Partner Center,580 East Corporate Drive,Meridian, ID 83642,USAPhone: +1 (208) 899 4679CanadaCeliveo CanadaPlatinum Partner Center,7050, Wilfrid-Hamel Bvld.,Quebec, QC G2G 1B5,CanadaPhone: +1 (418) 266 0455Europe Middle-East AfricaCeliveoPlatinum Partner Center,141 avenue de Verdun,92130 Issy les Moulineaux,FrancePhone: +33(0) 146 948 010Asia-PacificCeliveoConnection One,Tower 3 #04-08A,168 Jalan Bukit Merah,150168 SingaporePhone: +65 31 59 05 27Website: https://www.celiveo365.com/

