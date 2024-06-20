Greg Knutson of QuickSwing and Sports Star to be Featured on Close Up Radio

STILLWATER, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, July 21st at 12:30 PM EST, one of baseball’s greatest hitters, Joe Mauer, will be inducted to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Joe’s dad, Jake Mauer II (who passed away last year), is partly responsible for his son’s success, having invented a contraption which helps batters develop greater batting speed, hand-eye coordination, reflexes, and muscle memory. After reading an article in the USA Today about this contraption, entrepreneur Greg Knutson went to bed one night thinking he would make one for his sons and woke up the next morning wanting to make thousands of them. He contacted Jim Mauer (his neighbor) who set up a meeting with his cousin Jake Mauer II and laid out the different products he had already developed. “They said, ‘Well, let’s go into business together.’ That’s when I set everything up and began making QuickSwing® products out of my garage,” explains Greg. “While Jake’s original design worked with a delayed gravity-drop design, we eventually upgraded the QuickSwing® to also work with an electric motor.”

What makes the QuickSwing® so unique is that it trains your eyes to watch the ball instead of where you want the ball to land. “Most everyone starts out in baseball with tee-ball. What ends up happening, though, is that you miss the moving ball because you’re looking out into the field to see where you want to hit the ball. The QuickSwing® basically trains your eyes to watch the bat hit the ball as it’s coming at you. With the QuickSwing®, Joe was able to hit a little plastic golf ball using a 1” diameter metal bat to hit 50 out of 50 with the end dial dropping the ball straight down. It’s just not for pros, the QuickSwing® is ideal for kids and adults,” shares Greg. This product is currently NOT available for sale as Greg is working to re-licensing the patent and trademark.

Greg has other sports-related billion dollar ideas that work for everyone. “The Combo Grip Sock™ is part of our patented Sports Star® Insoles that include a ‘smart’ compression sock with gripping material on the bottom. Combined with gripping material on an insole (which can be any insole) the Sports Star® Insoles prevent your feet from moving inside your shoes. According to the law of physics, every time your foot moves, you lose energy. By taking advantage of superior gripping material, the Sports Star® Insoles leave you feeling stronger, running faster, and jumping higher. They also helps relieve foot pain, eliminate blisters, reduce energy loss, and provides maximum comfort,” explains Greg. This product is currently NOT available for sale as Greg is working to licensing the Sports Star® trademark and patent.

As a serial entrepreneur and being creative, Greg is also producing Life with Knutie™, a series of less than two-minute animated videos based on his life. “I originally got the idea from Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, where Larry weaves his life experiences into his show,” explains Greg. “In Life with Knutie™, I’m using my creativity to help people laugh at their own life experiences. I love telling stories and this is the perfect venue for me to share how we all experience ups and downs. I have a bunch of them—a lifetime of ups and downs that you can to share with your family & friends to make them SMILE.”

The first four one-minute episodes of Season 1 can be found on Greg’s YouTube channel @lifewithknutie. In the first episode, Relaxing at My Brother’s Cabin, Greg shares how relaxing a vacation with extended family can be. Episode Two details the mystery of an errant pair of underwear. In Episode Three, Greg shares A Tale of Two Bicycles, and in Episode Four, Greg outlines just how silly rescue dogs can be. SUBSCRIBE to be notified of FUTURE Episodes.

Close Up Radio will feature Greg Knutson of the QuickSwing®, Sports Star® Insoles (Combo Grip Sock™), and Life with Knutie™ in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday, June 24th at 10am Eastern

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information on QuickSwing®, visit https://MauersQuickswing.com; to see how the Sports Star® Insoles (Combo Grip Sock™) work, visit https://SportsStarInc.com, To watch Life with Knutie, visit https://www.youtube.com/@lifewithknutie

To contact Greg about licensing, email Greg at gk072557@gmail.com