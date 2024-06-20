Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,640 in the last 365 days.

The Occupational Pension Schemes (Collective Money Purchase Schemes) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2024 - screening

Part 1 of the Pension Schemes Act 2021 provided the legislative framework to introduce collective money purchase pension schemes to Great Britain.  Part 2 provided corresponding legislation for Northern Ireland.

The Occupational Pension Schemes (Collective Money Purchase Schemes) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2024 (“the Principal Regulations”) came into force on 26th January 2024.  They implemented an authorisation and supervisory regime for collective money purchase schemes (a new type of workplace pension scheme). 

The Occupational Pension Schemes (Collective Money Purchase Schemes) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2024 make largely technical amendments to the Principal Regulations.

You just read:

The Occupational Pension Schemes (Collective Money Purchase Schemes) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2024 - screening

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more