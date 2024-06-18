Appointment of Chair and Independent Members to the Northern Ireland Local Government Officers’ Superannuation Committee (NILGOSC)

The Committee’s role is to ensure the effective and efficient governance and administration of a pension scheme for local councils and other similar bodies in Northern Ireland. Applications are soughtfor a Chair and two Independent Members of NILGOSC.

As the Chair or Member, you will have the opportunity to influence the future and direction of the Local Government Pension Scheme, as well as involvement in the delivery of a highly effective investment strategy.

Applications are welcome from a wide range of people who have an interest in public service, including those who are looking for an opportunity to use their skills and experience. We would particularly welcome applications from women, people with a disability, young people and people from minority ethnic groups for these positions. A Guaranteed Interview Scheme is in place for those applicants with a disability.

Further information on the competition including the essential criteria can be found in the Candidate Information Booklet.

The closing date is 12 noon on Monday 22 July 2024. Late applications will not be considered.

How to Apply

As hybrid working is currently in place, the office is not manned at all times so we would request that you please send:

a completed application form and

an equal opportunities monitoring form

via e-mail to publicappointments@communities-ni.gov.uk

If you are unable to return your completed forms via e-mail and wish to either post or hand-deliver them, grateful if you could advise the Department via the above e-mail address in advance or call (028) 90 819 417. The office address is:

Public Appointments

Governance Unit

Department for Communities

Level 5

Causeway Exchange

1-7 Bedford Street

Belfast

BT2 7EG

Additional information