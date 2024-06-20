Hà Nội to host int’l exhibition on electronic components, smart manufacturing

VIETNAM, June 20 - HÀ NỘI — An international exhibition on electronic components and smart manufacturing - the Global Electronic Intelligent Manufacturing Show – Việt Nam (GEIMS Vietnam) will be held in Hà Nội from November 28-30.

Jointly organised by Global Sources, a leading business-to-business media company and the Việt Nam Electronic Industries Association (VEIA), the event aims to showcase the most advanced technology and promote trade in the electronics manufacturing industry.

Covering 10,000 sq.m, the exhibition will gather 200 exhibitors from countries and territories across the world, including Việt Nam, China, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China) Japan, the US, Southeast Asia and Europe.

A variety of essential products and services, including electronic components, assembly and testing equipment, precision mechanics and new energy technologies will be displayed at the event.

According to Wilson Wu, Vice President of Global Sources, the exhibition marks a decisive moment for his company in promoting the development of the electronics manufacturing industry in Việt Nam with trade connection activities and supporting Vietnamese businesses in terms of supply, especially in the field of electronics manufacturing.

The exhibition will focus on providing comprehensive solutions for the electronics manufacturing industry to strengthen Vietnam's position, aiming to become the world's electronics hub, he said.

Đỗ Thị Thúy Hương, member of the VEIA’s Executive Board, said that the Vietnamese electronics industry still faces many challenges, but equally there are opportunities for businesses that know how to grasp them and who can use internal strengths to improve their competitiveness within the global market.

Under a memorandum of understanding signed on June 18, Global Sources and VEIA are committed to making the most of the expertise, resources and connection networks of both sides to build a comprehensive platform, helping local businesses access advanced technologies, high-quality components and new business opportunities. — VNS