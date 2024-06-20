Generative AI in Chip Design Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Generative AI In Chip Design Global Market Report 2024: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The generative AI in chip design market size has grown exponentially in recent years, expanding from $0.15 billion in 2023 to $0.20 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.7%. This growth can be attributed to the demand for faster and more efficient chips, the complexity of semiconductor designs, rapid technological advancements in AI, and growing data availability and computational power.

Surging Demand for Automotive Applications Fuels Growth of Generative AI in Chip Design Market

Growing demand for automotive applications is expected to propel the growth of the generative AI in chip design market going forward. Automotive pertains to anything related to motor vehicles or automobiles, including designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling motor vehicles. Generative AI application in automotive refers to the various ways technologies are utilized within the automotive industry to improve vehicles, enhance driving experiences, increase safety, and optimize operations. Automotive sales are increasing due to consumer expectations for advanced safety features, connectivity, sustainability, and convenience in vehicles. Generative AI in chip design enhances automotive applications by optimizing semiconductor architectures for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous driving, and energy-efficient vehicle electronics.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the generative AI in chip design market include Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments Incorporated, MediaTek Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Synopsys Inc., Marvell Technology Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., Altair Engineering, Tenstorrent Inc., Silvaco Group Inc., Cerebras Systems Inc., Graphcore Limited, SambaNova Systems, Mythic AI, Syntiant Corp., Esperanto Technologies, and Efinix Inc.

Advancements in Chip Design with GenAI Capabilities

Major companies in the generative AI in chip design market are focusing on developing technologically advanced solutions, such as generative AI-based copilots, to meet the increasing demand for high-performance, energy-efficient computing solutions. A generative AI-based copilot is an artificial intelligence system that assists users by generating content, suggestions, or solutions based on context and user input.

Segments:

• By Type: Generative Adversarial Networks, Variational Autoencoder, Reinforcement Learning, Evolutionary Algorithms, Deep Learning Models, Other Types

• By Deployment: Offline Deployment, Cloud-Based, On-Premises, Embedded, Hybrid

• By Application: Logic Design, Physical Design, Analog and Mixed-Signal Design, Power Optimization, Design Verification, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the generative AI in chip design market in 2023, and Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the generative AI in chip design market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

