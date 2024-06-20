AVer CAM520 Pro3 Receives Certification for Microsoft Teams

CAM520 Pro3 Microsoft Teams Certified

AVer CAM520 Pro3, a professional-grade, full high-definition conferencing camera, has been Certified for Microsoft Teams!

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning video conferencing solutions provider, announces the CAM520 Pro3, a professional-grade, full high-definition conferencing camera, has been Certified for Microsoft Teams. As a result, users can expect an enhanced user experience with high-quality performance when pairing the CAM520 Pro3 with Teams.

Rene Buhay, SVP Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe noted: "The certification of the CAM520 Pro3 for Microsoft Teams underscores AVer's commitment to innovation and excellence in video conferencing technology. This achievement reflects our ongoing dedication to providing solutions that foster effective collaboration and drive business success."

The CAM520 Pro3 is the first PTZ camera to integrate AVer’s Smart Composition, an embedded AI function that quickly captures meeting participants’ images to facilitate productive video conferences. AVer’s CAM520 Pro3 has a 12X optical lens and a total zoom capability of 36X to offer wide-angle shots with an expansive 80.5-degree diagonal field of view. Its versatile pan and tilt controls enable rapid focus adjustment on presenters, attendees, whiteboard content, or objects up to 65 feet away.

"Microsoft Teams certification for the CAM520 Pro3 ensures that users experience seamless, high-quality video conferencing. This integration allows us to elevate the user experience with advanced AI features like Smart Composition, making interactions more engaging and productive.", said Jose Rincon, Head of Product Management at AVer Europe.

“High-performance video conference cameras are essential for improving collaboration in meeting rooms,” said Albert Kooiman, Senior Director, Microsoft Teams Partner Engineering and Certification at Microsoft. “The AI and advanced PTZ tracking features of the CAM520 Pro3, now Certified for Microsoft Teams, significantly enhance the meeting experience for all participants."

The CAM520 Pro3 incorporates intelligent functionalities, including AVer SmartFrame, Preset Framing, and Smart Composition. SmartFrame intelligently frames participants, ensuring optimal head space and image quality automatically. Preset Framing efficiently tracks presenters within predefined zones, delivering exceptional clarity to remote viewers. Smart Composition seamlessly integrates headshots and half-body views, transitioning smoothly from individual to group visuals. With Sony WDR technology and an advanced eight-megapixel sensor optimized for low-light conditions, the CAM520 Pro3 delivers remarkable image quality.

To learn more about AVer’s lineup of video conferencing cameras, visit: https://www.avereurope.com/solution/smb-communication

About AVer Europe:

AVer Europe is an award-winning provider of video conferencing solutions that empower collaboration and communication in various industries worldwide. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, AVer continues to push the boundaries of technology to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern workplaces.

AVer CAM520 Pro3