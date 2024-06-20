Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,727 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,605 in the last 365 days.

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Atosiban SUN, atosiban, Date of authorisation: 31/07/2013, Revision: 10, Status: Authorised

Atosiban SUN can only be obtained with a prescription. Treatment with Atosiban SUN should be carried out by a doctor who has experience in the treatment of pre-term labour.

Treatment should be started as soon as possible after diagnosis of pre-term labour. Atosiban SUN is available as a solution for injection and as a concentrate that is made up into a solution for infusion (drip) into a vein. It is given into a vein in three stages, over a maximum of 48 hours: an initial injection into a vein (6.75 mg), followed by a high-dose infusion (18 mg per hour) over three hours, then a lower-dose infusion (6 mg per hour) lasting up to 45 hours. If contractions come back, treatment with Atosiban SUN can be repeated up to three more times during the pregnancy.

You just read:

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Atosiban SUN, atosiban, Date of authorisation: 31/07/2013, Revision: 10, Status: Authorised

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more