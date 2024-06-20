St. Johnsbury Barracks / Critical Incident

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4004656

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: June 16, 2024 at approximately 2320 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cliff near the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail off South Main Street in St. Johnsbury, Vermont

Injured Party: Ashley Becker

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, Vermont

Injured Party: Alex Becker

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating an incident in which two people were injured in a fall from a cliff near the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail off South Main Street in town of St. Johnsbury, Vermont. The incident took place on June 16, 2024 at approximately 2320 hours. Injured parties included Ashley Becker (32) and Alex Becker (36) who both fell roughly 25 to 30 feet near a homeless encampment. The nature of what caused the two individuals to fall is currently under investigation. Ashley sustained serious injuries and Alex sustained critical injuries, both are currently stable. Troopers assisted CALEX, St. Johnsbury Police and Fire Departments, with extrication of the two individuals from the bottom of the cliff to the ambulance.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks 802-748-3111 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

