Dr. Omari's New Book: Revealing How Islamic Finance Empowers Financial Technology
Dr. Raed El Omari explores Takaful insurance in Qatar's fintech, blending Islamic finance with technology for financial inclusion.
Let’s Harness The Business Industry And Drive Economic Growth”QATAR, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Raed El Omari's new book, "Insuring Tomorrow: Exploring Takaful Insurance in Qatar’s Fintech Landscape is released now, the book explore how Islamic finance empower fintech. The book gives a comprehensive understanding of the importance and application of Takaful insurance and the merging of Islamic finance and fintech in this remarkably growing field in Jordan.
The book deals with the explanation of how principles of Islamic finance have a positive influence on financial technology (Fintech) used as a tool in Qatar. Dr. El Omari, a Jordanian business expert in the field of insurance and a Ph.D. scholar and professional analyst, shares a profound knowledge base about the Takaful insurance system within the innovative financial technologies to bring change in the financial inclusion and more ethical frame of operation in the conventional insurance involving insurance Takaful insurance.
Book is available on Amazon.
With ample research and expertise, Dr. Omari delivers useful insights into how Islamic finance principles foster sustainable financial growth, enhance financial inclusion, and promote a more honest financial system through technology-driven solutions. Hence, the book Insuring Tomorrow: Exploring Takaful Insurance in Qatar's Fintech Landscape demonstrates Takaful Insurance champions new models of distribution and increasing access to finance in Jordan’s emergent state Fintech that has a high growth rate.
Jordanian business leader Dr. El Omari is known for his expertise in the finance sector, analyzing one of the most important areas that is continuously transforming in innovation, Islamic finance and Fintech.
The book, ‘Insuring Tomorrow’ has been of interesting and useful read to the readers and insurance professionals, the same goes for me, remarked Dr. Raed El Omari. The objective was to explain, what aspects of Takaful insurance may bring the changes to Jordan’s fintech industry and it was great to observe how Islamic finance empowers financial technology.
For those who have not yet explored this seminal work, Insuring Tomorrow: Exploring Takaful Insurance in Qatar’s Fintech Landscape, you can reach out to the authors or purchase your copy from an online selling platform.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr. Raed El Omari is a well-known financial specialist who has been working in Islamic finance and fintech for more than 20 years. He holds a Ph.D. and received his Doctorate in Financial Economics and he being a Jordanian business expert has written many articles on the topic at hand. As a popular lecturer and analyst of changing trends within the context of finance, Dr. El Omari is well qualified, focusing on efforts for sustainable growth in Fintech. Beyond his corporate initiatives, he is deeply engaged in fostering economic development and promoting entrepreneurship as a component of the Jordanian Businessmen Association. Through collaborative initiatives, he endeavor to contribute to the advancement of the private sector and the overall national economy. On the other hand, he proudly operates as a chairman at ALOMARI HOLDING and focuses on efforts for sustainable growth in different industries.
Contact Information:
For media inquiries, review copies, or to schedule an interview with Dr. Raed El Omari, please contact:
Email: chairman@alomariholding.com
Website: drraedelomari.com
The book offers a comprehensive guide for financial experts and enthusiasts wishing to explore the nexus between Islamic finance and contemporary technology, in addition to highlighting the revolutionary potential of takaful insurance. Regardless of your level of experience in the field, Dr El Omari's work will provide you with the knowledge and understanding required to recognize and take advantage of Takaful Insurance's power in today's quickly shifting financial landscape.
