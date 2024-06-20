Seniors Card members urged to take their best shot

Release date: 20/06/24

Seniors Card members are encouraged to get creative and take their best shot for the 2024 Through the Lens photographic competition.

The popular annual competition, which received 600 submissions last year, offers the opportunity to submit images across five categories, including landscape and nature, active ageing, artistic photography, meaningful connections, and portrait, to be judged by an expert panel.

Through the Lens closes on Friday 16 August, with winners to be announced on Thursday 3 October at a launch event at Adelaide City Library.

Winners in each of the categories will receive a $100 gift card (with the Judge's Choice Award winner receiving a $500 gift card) thanks to sponsor, Diamonds Camera, Video and Digital; a large, framed print of their photo thanks to sponsor, Atkins Photo Lab; and a bottle of 2021 Nirvana Reserve Shiraz thanks to sponsor, Claymore Wines.

Additionally, one finalist’s work will feature on the cover of the 2025 Seniors Card Discounts & Deals Directory.

The works of category finalists and winners, and the Judge's Choice winner, will be featured in the Through the Lens exhibition at the Adelaide City Library, open for public viewing throughout October 2024.

In South Australia, there are more than 415,000 Seniors Card holders.

For more information about the competition and how to enter, visit www.seniorscard.sa.gov.au

Quotes

Attributable to Nat Cook

The annual competition forms part of this year’s International Day of Older Persons celebrations and South Australia’s Week of Ageing Well.

Through the Lens is a wonderful opportunity for Seniors Card members to share photos they have taken, that reflect their lives and interests.

Through the Lens proves that older South Australians can harness the experience that comes with age to creatively express themselves.

This popular annual competition encourages them to learn new skills, develop new interests and discover new ways to demonstrate their individuality. This year, the judges are looking for good photographic technique, creativity and clear photographs.

You don’t need to have expensive equipment or years of photography experience; anyone can capture a moment in time and tell a story through a photo.

Attributable to Lawrence Vassallo, 2023 Judge’s Choice winner

Through the Lens allows for a showcase of life experience in photography.

I think the competition gives us seniors a chance to embrace technology to create art and to showcase our life experience in photographs.

I've only been photographing for four or five years so I was blown away when I won the Judge’s Choice Award! I think all seniors should have a go and enter the competition, either with a camera or your phone, maybe learn a new skill, if I can win anyone can.

Attributable to Sue Belperio, 2023 Meaningful Connections winner

Through the Lens provides a space for physical and mental activity.

The process involves physical and mental activity, and therefore helps enormously in working towards the important goal...of ageing well.

We are all winners if we contribute our work into this wonderful initiative.