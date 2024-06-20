Autism Toolkit: An ASD Road Map for Rural Georgians

Autism Toolkit

The new site delivers unprecedented resources and information to parents, educators, and providers.

GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autism Toolkit’s revamped website offers a comprehensive map with pinned locations where families, providers, and educators can access a wide array of resources tailored to their specific requirements.

Autism Toolkit recently launched a new website intended to address the needs of underserved families in rural Georgia impacted by autism spectrum disorders. The new site delivers unprecedented resources and information to parents, educators, and providers in and around outlying rural areas.

Intended to fill a gap in the current state of the autism care system where rural communities in Georgia were often left without access to help, Autism Toolkit is the brainchild of Dr. Sarah Rotschafer, a faculty member at Mercer University School of Medicine. Developed in part from grants provided by the National Institute of Health and Mercer University School of Medicine, it was created to address a pressing need discovered in Dr. Rotschafer’s research. She found that without access to big city resources, many families in rural Georgia were waiting longer for care.

Dr. Rotschafer, who has completed research as a doctoral student, postdoctoral researcher, and faculty member on fragile X syndrome, a condition often associated with ASD, told Middle Georgia CEO, “I’m very excited to work on this project. It addresses a real need for people affected by ASD.” And said Dr. Rotschafer, “A two- to three-year delay might not seem significant, but an incredible amount of brain development happens within that period for young children. Therefore, identifying children with ASD early and making sure they get appropriate care is critical to their well-being.”

Visitors to the site will note that among its easily navigated features, is a map section with location pins leading to information for referrals including ABA-accredited providers, dental care, alternative resources, and much more. Well-researched and loaded with helpful tools and information, this resource will cut down on wasted precious days and months in the early diagnosis stages, hopefully allowing for early intervention and peace of mind so crucial for those with autism spectrum disorders and their families.

Parents, educators, and even providers will find the toolkit an invaluable haven of information. Incidentally, in addition to the map, Rotschafer, and her team have thoughtfully organized the site into categories including Autism Medications Cheat Sheet, Autism Services for Adults and Teens, Medicaid and Autism Spectrum Disorder, Clinical Trials, Transportation, Jobs and so much more.

In 2022, esteemed MUSM faculty members Dr. Sarah Rotschafer, Ph.D., and Carolann Curry, MLIS, were awarded a significant NIH grant. Their distinguished endeavor aimed to pioneer education and resources to assist underserved families in rural Georgia in accessing early diagnoses and intervention therapies for autism spectrum disorders. With the unveiling of the Autism Toolkit in 2023, Anna Krample seamlessly assumed Ms. Curry's responsibilities. The Autism Toolkit provides vital support to families with autistic children residing in marginalized rural regions of Georgia, fostering greater access to essential resources and early intervention.

For more information on all the services offered, visit Autism Toolkit.

