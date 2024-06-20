Kallen Media Offering Premier Marketing Solutions for Artists
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kallen Media, a full-service music marketing company, is launching to assist independent and unsigned musicians. It was founded by industry veterans Nathan Kallen to provide a range of promotional services to help artists grow their fanbases and careers.
Kallen Media offers a wide range of integrated marketing strategies and services. These services, including managing social media, running targeted digital ads, building email lists, pitching media, and analyzing data, help artists grow their careers.
Each client receives personalized guidance planned according to their strengths and goals. Artists can work directly with dedicated teams. Their experts implement customized strategic blueprints and develop online brands through professional websites and biographies. Live performance consultation is available.
The company will actively offer:
• Social media management
• Targeted digital advertising campaigns
• Email list building
• Media pitching opportunities
• Online brand representation through websites and biographies
• Live performance consultation
• Data analysis to optimize efforts
Nathan Kallen have each actively spent over a decade in the music industry as independent musicians. They understand the challenges artists face when seeking expanded audiences without major support. They aim to apply proven promotional tactics and knowledge toward bringing meaningful results.
Interested artists can find more information about marketing and advertising services and rates by visiting nathan@kallenmedia.com. Artists wanting assistance to increase exposure through full-scope promotion now have an experienced partner dedicated to achieving real results.
About Kallen Media: Kallen Media is a marketing agency. Founded in 2019 by industry veterans, it aims to provide independent and unsigned artists with professional promotional support to help grow their careers. With over 20 years of combined experience in artist development, publicity, and digital strategies, and as working musicians themselves, they recognize a need for affordable and customized marketing solutions tailored specifically for independent artists.
Nathan Kallen
