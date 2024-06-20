Announcing Workshop on Multi-Residential Investing
Announcing Workshop on Multi-Residential InvestingLOS ANGELES, US, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association’s is holding a special presentation on Thursday night, July 11, 2024, on how to get started investing in multi-residential properties. Guest speaker will be Abbas Mohammed, visiting from San Jose, California. Abbas is an expert in buying and selling multi-family apartment buildings. The title of Abbas’ presentation is “How to Get Started Investing in Multi-Residential Properties.”
Date & Time: Thursday night, July 11, 2024, 6:30 to 9:30 pm.
Location. Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue, LA 90034 (between National and Palms).
Parking: Metered street parking. There are also free parking garages at 3456 Motor Ave (northeast corner of Motor & Palms) and 3272 Motor Ave (northeast corner of Motor and National).
FREE Admission: Admission to LAC-REIA meetings is always FREE (complimentary), but reservations are recommended.
RSVP: To register, go to our website, www.LARealEstateInvestors.com.
Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association (“LAC-REIA”). Founded in 1996, LAC-REIA is the oldest and largest investor group in California. The Association helps people invest in real estate by offering (1) education, (2) networking, and (3) mentoring.
