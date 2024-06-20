Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,851 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,703 in the last 365 days.

Announcing Workshop on Multi-Residential Investing

Abbas Mohammed.711

Abbas Mohammed.711

LAC-REIA logo

LAC-REIA logo

Announcing Workshop on Multi-Residential Investing

LOS ANGELES, US, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association’s is holding a special presentation on Thursday night, July 11, 2024, on how to get started investing in multi-residential properties. Guest speaker will be Abbas Mohammed, visiting from San Jose, California. Abbas is an expert in buying and selling multi-family apartment buildings. The title of Abbas’ presentation is “How to Get Started Investing in Multi-Residential Properties.”

Date & Time: Thursday night, July 11, 2024, 6:30 to 9:30 pm.

Location. Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue, LA 90034 (between National and Palms).

Parking: Metered street parking. There are also free parking garages at 3456 Motor Ave (northeast corner of Motor & Palms) and 3272 Motor Ave (northeast corner of Motor and National).

FREE Admission: Admission to LAC-REIA meetings is always FREE (complimentary), but reservations are recommended.

RSVP: To register, go to our website, www.LARealEstateInvestors.com.

Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association (“LAC-REIA”). Founded in 1996, LAC-REIA is the oldest and largest investor group in California. The Association helps people invest in real estate by offering (1) education, (2) networking, and (3) mentoring.

Susan Hall
Los Angeles Real Estate Investors Club, LLC
+1 310-792-6404
email us here

You just read:

Announcing Workshop on Multi-Residential Investing

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more