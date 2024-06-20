BETRAY TIME Releases Timely New Single "What Is AI?

Original music duo BETRAY TIME releases thought-provoking single and video called "What Is AI?" which explores the impact of Artificial Intelligence on society.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the rise of technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence, original artist duo BETRAY TIME has delved into the complexities of this new era with their latest single "What Is AI?". The team made up of MC BET and DJ RADIOJAM, have captured the essence of the debate surrounding A.I. and its implications on society in this innovative track."We have now entered a time of concerns for the technology called Artificial Intelligence," stated MC BET.DJ RADIOJAM further added, "A.I. is now responsible for a rapidly growing fear we call “Robophobia” that is weaving it’s way into our current society. People are intrigued yet scared, for this new age of A.I. we find ourselves in."The term Robophobia, coined by BETRAY TIME in their new video release, highlights the fear and uncertainty surrounding A.I. and its potential impact on humanity.The music video for "What Is AI?" was even partially produced using Artificial Intelligence, showcasing the duo's dedication to exploring the diverse facets of this evolving technology. This release promises to spark conversations about the future of technology and its integration into our daily lives. It shines a light on the collective intersection of music and technology, all while being wrapped up in sing-a-long, ear candy.BETRAY TIME's foray into the world of Artificial Intelligence has solidified their position as trailblazers in the entertainment industry as well as the “on air” consultant personalities on the subject of A.I. As they continue to push boundaries and challenge norms, the duo remains committed to exploring the possibilities that some A.I. presents.For more information on BETRAY TIME and their latest single "What Is AI?", please visit their website or follow their original music channel, on Youtube. Stay tuned for updates on their future endeavors and upcoming releases.Visit: www.betraytime.com PRESS EPK: http://www.betraytime.com/epk.html Contact:Buddy PlantBETRAY TIME 213-272-4504info@betraytime.com

WHAT IS AI? by BETRAY TIME